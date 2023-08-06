Dunum is two-length winner of ‘Ahonoora’ Handicap at Galway

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
-
Dunum, winner of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF ´Ahonoora´ Handicap for trainer Natalia Lupini and jockey Billy Lee.

Loading

The seven-day Galway Festival concluded on Sunday with the large crowd in attendance enjoying the Ballybrit sunshine.

Dunum (100/30f), a close third in the Colm Quinn BMW Handicap here on Tuesday evening, gained deserved compensation with victory in the Irish Stallion Farms Irish EBF ‘Ahonoora’ Handicap over 7 furlongs.

Trained in County Armagh by Natalia Lupini, the bay gelded son of Ivawood was running a distance that was one furlong shorter than his previous race.

The Maurice Burns and Michael McCarton-owned five-year-old was well positioned throughout the €110,000 contest, taking the lead in the home straight. Despite the best effort of Snapraerterea, the eventual runner-up, Dunum was a comfortable two-length winner under jockey Billy Lee.

Teed Up (4/6f), who won the Monday night feature and was runner-up on Friday, claimed a second success of this year’s Galway Races when winning the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle for the second year in a row.

Ridden today by four-pound claimer Conor Clarke, the Emmet Mullins-trained son of Gleneagles was a three and a half length winner over Gold Speed, with Bythesametaoken a head further back in third.

The good form of jockey Ray Barron continued as he won his third race of the week, this time aboard My Design (14/1) for Waterford trainer Declan Queally in the Kenny Galway Handicap Hurdle.

Mullins later completed a double when Malbay Madness came wide and late on the outside of the field under Colin Keane to take the Ireland West Airport Knock Handicap.

Fighting Fit was a shock 33/1 winner of the Lord Hempill Memorial Handicap Chase for Kildare handler Philip Dempsey. The Gavin Brouder-ridden eight-year-old had failed to complete on his two previous starts back in April.

Saint Sam was an all-the-way winner of the Eileen Kelly Memorial Chase under the week’s leading jockey Paul Townend and champion trainer Willie Mullins.

Running in the silks of Edward Ware, the six-year-old was winner of a Grade 3 chase at Killarney in May.

Stromberg (1/5f) was a fifth success of the week for Donegal rider Dylan Browne McMonagle, when winning the Kinlay Hostel Irish EBF Auction Series Maiden for Joseph O’Brien and owners Teme Valley.

The concluding race of the 2023 Galway Racing Festival wsaw 4/9 favourite You Oughta Know gave Willie Mullins a 10th winner of the week. The Luke Mahon-owned winner was ridden by the trainer’s son, Patrick.

