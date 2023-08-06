Dunum is two-length winner of ‘Ahonoora’ Handicap at Galway

The seven-day Galway Festival concluded on Sunday with the large crowd in attendance enjoying the Ballybrit sunshine.

Dunum (100/30f), a close third in the Colm Quinn BMW Handicap here on Tuesday evening, gained deserved compensation with victory in the Irish Stallion Farms Irish EBF ‘Ahonoora’ Handicap over 7 furlongs.

Trained in County Armagh by Natalia Lupini, the bay gelded son of Ivawood was running a distance that was one furlong shorter than his previous race.

Dunum gains a deserved big-race success for Natalia Lupini & @wjlee24786 with victory in the €110,000 @irishebf_ "Ahonoora" Handicap at @Galway_Races 🏆 pic.twitter.com/oFcQLvvfDT — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 6, 2023

The Maurice Burns and Michael McCarton-owned five-year-old was well positioned throughout the €110,000 contest, taking the lead in the home straight. Despite the best effort of Snapraerterea, the eventual runner-up, Dunum was a comfortable two-length winner under jockey Billy Lee.

🗣️ "It's been a good week."@wjlee24786 on victory for Dunum in the "Ahonoora" Handicap at @Galway_Races A good week for the rider with three winners at Ballybrit pic.twitter.com/LYQLuCc1lg — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 6, 2023

Teed Up (4/6f), who won the Monday night feature and was runner-up on Friday, claimed a second success of this year’s Galway Races when winning the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle for the second year in a row.

Ridden today by four-pound claimer Conor Clarke, the Emmet Mullins-trained son of Gleneagles was a three and a half length winner over Gold Speed, with Bythesametaoken a head further back in third.

The good form of jockey Ray Barron continued as he won his third race of the week, this time aboard My Design (14/1) for Waterford trainer Declan Queally in the Kenny Galway Handicap Hurdle.

Mullins later completed a double when Malbay Madness came wide and late on the outside of the field under Colin Keane to take the Ireland West Airport Knock Handicap.

Fighting Fit was a shock 33/1 winner of the Lord Hempill Memorial Handicap Chase for Kildare handler Philip Dempsey. The Gavin Brouder-ridden eight-year-old had failed to complete on his two previous starts back in April.

Saint Sam was an all-the-way winner of the Eileen Kelly Memorial Chase under the week’s leading jockey Paul Townend and champion trainer Willie Mullins.

Running in the silks of Edward Ware, the six-year-old was winner of a Grade 3 chase at Killarney in May.

😍 Classy performance Saint Sam justifies 4/7 favouritism to land this €25,000 prize for @WillieMullinsNH & @PTownend at @Galway_Races pic.twitter.com/TpasOxTeoF — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 6, 2023

Stromberg (1/5f) was a fifth success of the week for Donegal rider Dylan Browne McMonagle, when winning the Kinlay Hostel Irish EBF Auction Series Maiden for Joseph O’Brien and owners Teme Valley.

🚀 Nice turn of foot Bond villain in the 1977 film The Spy Who Loved Me, the equine Stromberg (Iffraaj) opens his account at the second time of asking for @DylanBrowneMcM (fifth winner of the week) & @JosephOBrien2 at @Galway_Races 🥇 pic.twitter.com/g58tn8bqMC — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 6, 2023

The concluding race of the 2023 Galway Racing Festival wsaw 4/9 favourite You Oughta Know gave Willie Mullins a 10th winner of the week. The Luke Mahon-owned winner was ridden by the trainer’s son, Patrick.

