Here are some interesting betting facts and figures about the Investec Derby at Epsom.

The shortest-priced of the 18 odds-on winners of the Investec Derby was Ladas at 2/9 in 1894.

Camelot was the latest odds-on favourite to succeed at 8/13 in 2012.

There have been 15 odds-on Derby favourites who were beaten, the most recent was Saxon Warrior, who was fourth at 4/5 to Masar in 2018.

The shortest-priced losing market leader was Surefoot, fourth at 40/95 in 1890.

The longest-priced Derby favourite was Ki Ming, who started at 9/1 and came home 12th of the 33 runners in 1951, while the winning Derby favourite with the highest price was Lavandin at 7/1 in 1956.

The Investec Derby is usually won by a fancied horse and, since 1970, the Classic has gone to the favourite on 17 occasions.

The longest starting price returned for a Derby winner is 100/1, which has been seen three times thanks to Jeddah in 1898, Signorinetta in 1908 and Aboyeur, after the disqualification of the 6/4 favourite Craganour, in 1913.

The biggest outsider to triumph since the Second World War was Psidium at 66/1 in 1961.

The longest-priced placed horse in the Derby was 500/1 shot Terimon, runner-up in 1989.

The Investec Derby is the highest betting turnover Flat race for bookmakers in Britain.

How the Epsom Derby favourites have done since 2000

2019 Sir Dragonet 11/4 5th

2018 Saxon Warrior 4/5 4th

2017 Cracksman 7/2 3rd

2016 US Army Ranger 7/2 2nd

2015 GOLDEN HORN 13/8 WON

2014 AUSTRALIA 11/8 WON

2013 Dawn Approach 5/4 12th

2012 CAMELOT 8/13 WON

2011 Carlton House 5/2 3rd

2010 Jan Vermeer 9/4 4th

2009 Fame And Glory 9/4 2nd

2008 Casual Conquest 7/2 3rd

2007 AUTHORIZED 5/4 WON

2006 Visindar 2/1 5th

2005 MOTIVATOR 3/1 WON

2004 NORTH LIGHT 7/2 jt WON

Snow Ridge 7/2 jt 7th

2003 Refuse To Bend 11/4 13th

2002 Hawk Wing 9/4 2nd

2001 GALILEO 11/4 jt WON

Golan 11/4 jt 2nd

2000 Beat Hollow 7/2 3rd