FREE admission to The Curragh on Saturday

Seven two-year-olds will contest the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at The Curragh on Saturday.

Westmeath-based handler Adrian Murray is aiming for the biggest win of his training career to date as he saddles the GAIN Railway Stakes winner, Bucanero Fuerta, in the six-furlong contest.

The son of Wootton Bassett will again meet Givemethebeatboys, who finished three-quarters of a length behind him in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

Running in the colours of AMO Racing Limited and Giselle de Aguiar, he will be the mount of jockey Kevin Stott. Launch from the same trainer and ownership will be ridden by Gary Halpin.

Donnacha O’Brien will be represented by his Albany Stakes winner Porta Fortuna (Oisín Murphy), while his father Aidan will rely on Unquestionable (Ryan Moore) and His Majesty (Séamie Heffernan) in an effort to maintain his incredible record in the race – he has trained the winner 17 times.

The Diego Dias-handled Gaenari, the mount of Gavin Ryan, is the other runner in the Group 1 worth €300,000.

There is FREE admission for all on Saturday, thanks to the Irish National Professional Bookmakers Association. The first race is off at 1.40pm.

