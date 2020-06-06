Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

The pre-race favourite Hawwaam (11/10f) claimed the Grade 1 H F Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes at Turffontein, South Africa, this afternoon for trainer Mike De Kock.

In the colours of Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, the five-year-old, rated by many observers as the best horse in South Africa, won under jockey Callan Murray.

The Irish-bred four-year-old Queen Supreme (8/1) completed a 1-2 for De Kock, coming home a length-and-a-quarter behind for Marco Van Resnburg, with the Seán Tarry-trained Cirillo (11/2) a head further back in third for Luke Ferraris in the weight for age contest.

Hawwaam challenged Cirillo with 300m to run, before Queen Supreme came with a late rally in the centre of the track. Callan Murray would not be caught on the favourite, however, but Queen Supreme managed to edge-out Cirillo for the runner-up spot.