Roscommon apprentice jockey Louise Day secured the first winning treble of her career at Warwick Farm Racecourse, a south western suburb of Sydney, earlier this morning.
On a heavy track, the 25-year-old rode Matowatakpe for Bjorn Baker in the three-year-old handicap, and then partnered Joe Pride’s promising Brutality to win the fourth race on the 7-race card.
The treble was achieved for Day, and a double for trainer Pride, when four-year-old Threeood defied a wide run to win the Fillies’ and Mares Handicap, the penultimate race at Warwick Farm.
Day recently relocated to Sydney and underwent two-weeks of isolation to enable her switch from the north to the metropolitan region under Racing New South Wales’ Covid-19 restrictions.
The Strokestown-born rider has been based in Newcastle, New South Wales, with trainer Kris Lees, since late in the 2016-17 season and she has ridden over 120 winners in total.
Last season Day rode 40 winners and so far this season has achieved more than 50 race successes.