Kyprios completes the perfect season by winning Irish St Leger

By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Kyprios and delighted winning connections after winning the Comer Group International Irish St Leger at The Curragh. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Kyprios won the Group 1 Comer Group Irish St Leger at The Curragh on Sunday afternoon.

The win completes a perfect season for the son of Gailleo who has achieved wins in his five races in 2024.

Trained at Ballydoyle by Aidan O’Brien and owned by a partnership of Moyglare Stud and Coolmore Stud, the six-year-old was regaining the title he won two years ago.

Favourite upstaged in Moyglare Stakes

Race favourite Bedtime Story (4/5 favourite) was upstaged by her stable companion Lake Victoria (11/2) in the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes.

The seven-furlong race for fillies saw Lake Victoria and Wayne Lordan come late and wide down the home straight to claim victory, winning eventually by a length and a quarter at the line.

The Ollie Sangster-trained British challenger Simmering (17/2) finished second, with Exactly (20/1) a short-head further back. There was another head back to Red Letter with Bedtime Story being run our of it, finishing last of the five runners.

 

