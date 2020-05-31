Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

British Horse Racing is set to begin from Monday and with that Ladbrokes have released results of a survey “Sport It’s Good to Have You Back“. The survey carried out on over 2,000 people looked at views of sports fans on what they missed most about watching their favourite sports and what are they most excited now that it’s nearly back.

Interestingly the survey found that 56% of the 2,000 respondents said the lack of sport on television have made them now realise how they love it. Furthermore, 30% said they watch horse racing every week, while 38% said they would watch horse racing behind closed doors as much as possible. The survey which was carried out by Perspectus Global also found that 50% of sports fans will be watching racing on Monday.

40% said they miss seen horses in the paddock, while more than of respondents 54% said they miss having a bet on the races. Furthermore, 32% stated they missed conversation with other racegoers. In terms of racing on television, 17% they missed watching it with friends, 13% watched missing it in the pub and 9% said they missed the build up. Nicola McGeady, Head of Public Relations at Ladbrokes said, “It really is good to have racing back. The crisis hasn’t just halted our enjoyment of sport, whether live or on television, it’s taken away the sociability and sense of togetherness that comes from cheering on a winner, or consoling each other after backing a loser. ”

Racing has not been active since the start of the lockdown in mid March. However, the first ever Virtual Grand National aired on 4th April raised over £2.6 million which was raised for NHS Charities Together.