Aintree 2021 – Updated Leading Jockey and trainer standings

Naughton Tomás
14

The Aintree festival won’t see the domination of the Irish trainers and jockeys, we have the Updated Leading Jockey and trainer standings.

Leading Jockey Award – Standings Day One

Jockey 1st 2nd 3rd

Harry Cobden 2 – 1

Harry Skelton 1 1 –

Jack Kennedy 1 – –

James King 1 – –

Joshua Moore 1 – –

Rachael Blackmore 1 – –

Brian Hayes – 1 –

Tom Scudamore – 1 –

Johnny Burke – 1 –

James Bowen – 1 –

Gina Andrews – 1 –

Richie McLernon – 1 –

Brian Hughes – – 1

Jonjo O’Neill Jr – – 1

Kielan Woods – – 1

David Maxwell – – 1

Tom O’Brien – – 1

Jack Garrity – – 1

Leading Trainer Award – Standings Day One

Trainer 1st 2nd 3rd

Paul Nicholls 2 – 2

Dan Skelton 1 1 –

Denise Foster 1 – –

Joe O’Shea 1 – –

Gary Moore 1 – –

Arthur Moore 1 – –

Emmet Mullins – 1 –

David Pipe – 1 –

Tom George – 1 –

Nicky Henderson – 1 –

Tom Ellis – 1 –

Anthony Honeyball – 1 –

Philip Hobbs – – 1

Donald McCain – – 1

Colin Tizzard – – 1

Alex Hales – – 1

Jedd O’Keeffe – – 1

