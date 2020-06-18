Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

The Curragh has announced that Al Wasmiyah Stud have agreed to sponsor the Pretty Polly Stakes from the next three years. The Group 1 contest takes place as the feature race on Sunday June 28 and will be titled The Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes.

Al Wasmiyah Stud is owned by Hamad Bin Ali Al Attiya and family and is managed by his sons Ali and Mohammed along with Director Olven Esmaeel. The stud is one of the leading owners and breeders based in Qatar with breeding and racing interests in Ireland, England and France. They already have close links with Ireland having horses trained by Joseph O’Brien and they also have a number of mares in Ireland which reside at Kiltinan Castle Stud in Co. Tipperary.

Ali and Mohammed Al Attiya, commented on the decision to sponsor the Pretty Polly Stakes:

“It is our pleasure to sponsor the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh and we look forward to establishing a long-lasting partnership between the Curragh and our Stud. The sport has been a passion of ours for many years, from show jumping at an early age to involvement with racing/breeding across Europe and the Middle East. We aim to expand our passion with the main goal of breeding and owning Classic winners around the world. We are, therefore proud to sponsor such an important race in a country renowned for its racing history.”

The Pretty Polly Stakes, which was first run in 1948, is named to honour the legendary racehorse who won 22 races during her career including the Fillies Triple Crown in 1904, and is buried at Eyrefield Lodge Stud close to The Curragh.

Previous winners of the Pretty Polly Stakes include many of Europe’s top race mares including Minding, Misty For Me, Alexander Goldrun, Alborada, Flame Of Tara and Dance Design, while multiple Group One winner Iridessa won the race in 2019.

The announcement by The Curragh comes of the back of confirmation in recent days that Juddmonte will sponsor the Irish Oaks for the next three years.