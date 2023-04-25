Auguste Rodin Looking to Prove His Class In 2,000 Guineas

806 total views, 806 views today

Talented colt August Rodin ended 2022 as one of the leading two-year-olds in Europe. He is set to begin his new campaign in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket, the opening British Classic of the season.

The son of Deep Impact, who is trained in Ireland by Aidan O’Brien, won three of his four races last year. His third success came in the Group One Vertem Futurity Trophy Stakes at Doncaster, one of the leading two-year-old races of the season. Under the hands of Ryan Moore, he finished that race very strongly to score by just over three lengths.

Say hello to Auguste Rodin! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/jzAJM8Ykxw — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) March 27, 2023

O’Brien has won 2,000 Guineas more than any other trainer in history. The Irishman prevailed for the 10th time with Magna Grecia in 2019. He will be hoping to end his four-year wait for another victory when Auguste Rodin features on the Rowley Mile at Newmarket in the prestigious British Classic.

Ballydoyle Colt Expected to Step Up in Distance for Derby

The Derby at Epsom is another race O’Brien will be targeting with his colt. He believes the Group One winner has the stamina for the 1m4f distance in Surrey in June. That’s a race the Ballydoyle trainer has also dominated over the last couple of decades, with eight wins going his way.

Auguste Rodin tops the betting at 2/1 for the most prestigious British Classic on the calendar. He has held the position at the top of the ante-post market since his victory at Doncaster last October.

The Derby is a race that horse racing tipsters will be previewing ahead of the two-day meeting at Epsom.

The Strongest Challengers May Come from His Own Yard

The main challengers to Auguste Rodin in the British Classics this season could be from his own stable. In the 2,000 Guineas, Little Big Bear is also considered a strong challenger for the top prize. After defeat on his debut at the Curragh, he has gone on to win four consecutive races.

Monster! Little Big Bear hoses up in the Group One Phoenix Stakes… pic.twitter.com/KR7JFaF8O1 — Sky Sports Racing (@SkySportsRacing) August 6, 2022

The No Nay Never colt prevailed in the Grade One Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on his final start in 2022. He scored by an emphatic seven lengths, with Persian Force and Shartash coming home second and third respectively. That performance showcased his Classic credentials.

In the Derby, August Rodin could be joined by Alexandroupolis. The son of Camelot prevailed on his sole start as a two-year-old at Galway. He has already appeared in the 2023 campaign, and he finished third in a Group Three contest at Leopardstown. Much more will be expected from the Ballydoyle runner on his next outing.

The 2,000 Guineas takes place on the 6th of May. The 1m contest is set to feature the best 1m colts from across Europe.

