Betting opens for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National

Betting has opened for the 2023 BoyleSports Irish Grand National after the weights for the iconic race were revealed today from the yard of last year’s winner, Dermot McLoughlin.

The Meath man, who won the race twice with Lord Lariat last year and Freewheelin Dylan in 2021, is 20/1 to produce a hat-trick with Lord Lariat entered again alongside stablemates Captain CJ and The Echo Boy.

Easter Monday at Fairyhouse will mark the 151strunning of the race, and with a lucrative prize pot totalling €500,000, it makes the BoyleSports Irish Grand National Ireland’s most valuable National Hunt race.

Martin Brassil’s Panda Boy, Willie Mullins’ Gaillard Du Mesnil and Ain’t That A Shame trained by Henry de Bromhead, head the ante-post betting at joint 12/1 with BoyleSports, while Gordon Elliott’s Fury Road (16/1), Galvin (20/1) and Mullins’ Stattler (20/1) are also towards the top of the weights. Of the six English trained entries in this year’s race, Dan Skelton’s Ashdown Lad is 16/1, followed by top-weighted raider Royal Pagaile (25/1), Guetapan Collonges (25/1), Time to Get Up, Musical Slave (33/1) and Snow Leopardess (50/1).

The BoyleSports Irish Grand National has thrown up plenty of surprises over the years. In 2021 Freewheelin Dylan became the highest priced winner in the race’s history when it came in at odds of 150/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “The late father of last year’s winning trainer, Dermot McLoughlin, won this race in 1962 on the Tom Dreaper trained Kerforo and if Dermot wins the BoyleSports Irish Grand National for a third consecutive year this Easter, he’ll join Tom’s son Jim Dreaper in the history books for completing three-in-a-row. Superstitious bettors will surely be thinking a hat-trick is written in the stars for McLoughlin.”

The BoyleSports Irish Grand National takes place on Easter Monday, 10th April. Click here for the latest ante-post betting.

BoyleSports Irish Grand National 2023 ~ Outright prices, (place terms: 1/5 the first 5)

12 Ain’t That A Shame

12 Gaillard Du Mesnil

12 Panda Boy

14 Stumptown

14 Thedevilscoachman

14 Carefully Selected

14 Frontal Assault

14 Mahler Mission

14 Max Flamingo

16 Mr Incredible

16 Ashtown Lad

16 So Scottish

16 Tenzing

16 Churchstonewarrior

16 Delta Work

16 Dolcita

16 Dunboyne

16 Fury Road

16 Minella Crooner

16 Punitive

20 Adamantly Chosen

20 Ash Tree Meadow

20 Stattler

20 Chemical Energy

20 Coko Beach

20 Darrens Hope

20 Death Duty

20 Espanito Bello

20 Fire Attack

20 Gabbys Cross

20 Galvin

20 Lord Lariat

20 Now Where Or When

25 Royal Pagaille

25 Amirite

25 Angels Dawn

25 Burrows Saint

25 Busselton

25 Royal Thief

25 The Goffer

25 Velvet Elvis

25 Conflated

25 Darasso

25 Defi Bleu

25 Donkey Years

25 El Barra

25 Farceur Du Large

25 Franco De Port

25 Gold Cup Bailly

25 Grandero Bello

25 Guetapan Collonges

25 Longhouse Poet

25 Pencilfulloflead

33 A Wave Of The Sea

33 Captain Kangaroo

33 Shantreusse

33 The Jam Man

33 Time To Get Up

33 Champagne Platinum

33 Diol Ker

33 Fakiera

33 Farclas

33 Gallant John Joe

33 Gevrey

33 Go Another One

33 I Am Maximus

33 Indiana Jones

33 Lieutenant Command

33 Lifetime Ambition

33 Milan Native

33 Musical Slave

33 Must Be Obeyed

33 Real Steel

40 Recite A Prayer

50 Birchdale

50 Snow Leopardess

50 Egality Mans

50 Fairyhill Run

50 Foxy Jacks

50 Irascible

50 Regina Dracones

66 Captain Cj

66 The Echo Boy

66 Eurobot

