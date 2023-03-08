Betting opens for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National

By
JoeNa Connacht
-

Betting has opened for the 2023 BoyleSports Irish Grand National after the weights for the iconic race were revealed today from the yard of last year’s winner, Dermot McLoughlin.

The Meath man, who won the race twice with Lord Lariat last year and Freewheelin Dylan in 2021, is 20/1 to produce a hat-trick with Lord Lariat entered again alongside stablemates Captain CJ and The Echo Boy.

Easter Monday at Fairyhouse will mark the 151strunning of the race, and with a lucrative prize pot totalling €500,000, it makes the BoyleSports Irish Grand National Ireland’s most valuable National Hunt race.

Martin Brassil’s Panda Boy, Willie Mullins’ Gaillard Du Mesnil and Ain’t That A Shame trained by Henry de Bromhead, head the ante-post betting at joint 12/1 with BoyleSports, while Gordon Elliott’s Fury Road (16/1), Galvin (20/1) and Mullins’ Stattler (20/1) are also towards the top of the weights. Of the six English trained entries in this year’s race, Dan Skelton’s Ashdown Lad is 16/1, followed by top-weighted raider Royal Pagaile (25/1), Guetapan Collonges (25/1), Time to Get Up, Musical Slave (33/1) and Snow Leopardess (50/1).

The BoyleSports Irish Grand National has thrown up plenty of surprises over the years. In 2021 Freewheelin Dylan became the highest priced winner in the race’s history when it came in at odds of 150/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “The late father of last year’s winning trainer, Dermot McLoughlin, won this race in 1962 on the Tom Dreaper trained Kerforo and if Dermot wins the BoyleSports Irish Grand National for a third consecutive year this Easter, he’ll join Tom’s son Jim Dreaper in the history books for completing three-in-a-row. Superstitious bettors will surely be thinking a hat-trick is written in the stars for McLoughlin.”

The BoyleSports Irish Grand National takes place on Easter Monday, 10th April. Click here for the latest ante-post betting.

BoyleSports Irish Grand National 2023  ~ Outright prices, (place terms: 1/5 the first 5)

 

12                                Ain’t That A Shame

12                                Gaillard Du Mesnil

12                                Panda Boy

14                                Stumptown

14                                Thedevilscoachman

14                                Carefully Selected

14                                Frontal Assault

14                                Mahler Mission

14                                Max Flamingo

16                                Mr Incredible

16                                Ashtown Lad

16                                So Scottish

16                                Tenzing

16                                Churchstonewarrior

16                                Delta Work

16                                Dolcita

16                                Dunboyne

16                                Fury Road

16                                Minella Crooner

16                                Punitive

20                                Adamantly Chosen

20                                Ash Tree Meadow

20                                Stattler

20                                Chemical Energy

20                                Coko Beach

20                                Darrens Hope

20                                Death Duty

20                                Espanito Bello

20                                Fire Attack

20                                Gabbys Cross

20                                Galvin

20                                Lord Lariat

20                                Now Where Or When

25                                Royal Pagaille

25                                Amirite

25                                Angels Dawn

25                                Burrows Saint

25                                Busselton

25                                Royal Thief

25                                The Goffer

25                                Velvet Elvis

25                                Conflated

25                                Darasso

25                                Defi Bleu

25                                Donkey Years

25                                El Barra

25                                Farceur Du Large

25                                Franco De Port

25                                Gold Cup Bailly

25                                Grandero Bello

25                                Guetapan Collonges

25                                Longhouse Poet

25                                Pencilfulloflead

33                                A Wave Of The Sea

33                                Captain Kangaroo

33                                Shantreusse

33                                The Jam Man

33                                Time To Get Up

33                                Champagne Platinum

33                                Diol Ker

33                                Fakiera

33                                Farclas

33                                Gallant John Joe

33                                Gevrey

33                                Go Another One

33                                I Am Maximus

33                                Indiana Jones

33                                Lieutenant Command

33                                Lifetime Ambition

33                                Milan Native

33                                Musical Slave

33                                Must Be Obeyed

33                                Real Steel

40                                Recite A Prayer

50                                Birchdale

50                                Snow Leopardess

50                                Egality Mans

50                                Fairyhill Run

50                                Foxy Jacks

50                                Irascible

50                                Regina Dracones

66                                Captain Cj

66                                The Echo Boy

66                                Eurobot

