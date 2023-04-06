Brassil optimistic ahead of Irish and English Nationals

806 total views, 806 views today

Trainer Martin Brassil is hopeful of completing a memorable week by winning both the Irish Grand National on Easter Monday and the English version of the race next Saturday.

Brassil is no stranger to success in the National, having previously trained Numbersixvalverde to victory at Aintree in 2006, and those close to him claim he is quietly confident of securing an unlikely double.

First up is Panda Boy who impressed in December’s Paddy Power Chase before falling last time out, and remains available at 14/1 for Monday’s Irish National at Fairyhouse.

Brassil’s Grand National 2023 hope is Longhouse Poet who can be backed at 20/1 to win at Aintree. While the likes of Corach Rambler, Gaillard Du Mesnil and Delta Work were stealing the headlines at the Cheltenham Festival in March, Longhouse Poet was quietly going about his business with a win of his own at Down Royal.

He was firmly in contention heading to the last in the Aintree marathon 12 months ago, before fading to finish sixth, and the belief is that he can return a year wiser to take home the big prize.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com