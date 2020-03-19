The Horse Racing Ireland list of fixtures up to and including Sunday March 29, which will be shown live on Racing TV, is as follows:

Friday 20 Dundalk (afternoon)

Saturday 21 Thurles

Sunday 22 Downpatrick

Monday 23 Naas (from Sunday March 22)

Tuesday 24 Clonmel

Wednesday 25 Dundalk (afternoon) (from Friday March 27)

Thursday 26 Cork

Friday 27 Navan (from Saturday March 28)

Saturday 28 The Curragh (from Sunday March 29)

Sunday 29 Limerick

ITV Racing will broadcast five races from Thurles on Saturday 21st March, on air from 1.30-4pm on ITV4.

Ed Chamberlin will present the show which will also look back at the recent Cheltenham Festival and the 2019-2020 jumps season.