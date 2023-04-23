2,025 total views, 2,025 views today

Rebel Gold: Chasing Prize Money and Progressing for Next Season

Trainer Pat Foley has declared Rebel Gold for the upcoming race, with hopes of gaining some prize money and showcasing the potential of his progressive horse for next season. Rebel Gold has been the flagbearer for Foley’s successful campaign, winning the Dan & Joan Moore at Fairyhouse and the Grade 3 Newlands Chase at Naas, with Denis O’Regan in the saddle on both occasions.

Foley’s Background and Realistic Approach

Foley, who learned his craft under the tutelage of his late father Tom, has enjoyed great success at Punchestown, where the People’s Champion Danoli scored three times. Despite his horse’s impressive record, Foley remains realistic about Rebel Gold’s chances in the upcoming race.

Setback and New Strategy

Originally planning to enter Rebel Gold for the Grade 2 race at Fairyhouse, Foley had to change his strategy after a slight muscle strain. Instead, O’Regan suggested entering the horse in some of the better races, as they can often have fewer entries. Despite being the lowest rated horse in the upcoming race, Foley hopes that Rebel Gold can still make an impression.

Realistic Goal for Rebel Gold

Foley admits that the most realistic goal for Rebel Gold is probably to finish fourth, with the lowest expectation of finishing sixth, but he is still optimistic about the potential of his horse. He believes that even finishing sixth will still earn prize money, and this can be a valuable experience for the horse and the team.

Plans for Next Season

Foley is looking forward to next season with Rebel Gold and plans to keep him at his preferred two-mile distance in graded races. He reflects on last year’s mistake of trying to make him a stayer, when he is an out-and-out two-miler. Foley is confident that Rebel Gold will continue to improve and is excited to see what he can achieve in the future.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com