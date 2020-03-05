In the list of possible runners for the 2020 Epsom Derby, Aidan O’Brien has 47 of the remaining total of 139 horses set for the Epsom Downs on Saturday, June 6.

There is a total of 63 Irish entries. Aidan O’Brien registered a record-equalling seventh Investec Derby victory in 2019, courtesy of Anthony Van Dyck, and Ireland’s multiple champion trainer.

O’Brien’s formidable team includes Innisfree, Year Of The Tiger and Mogul, who filled the places in that order behind Kameko (Andrew Balding) in the rearranged G1 Vertem Futurity Trophy at Newcastle in November. The G1 National Stakes runner-up Armory and G2 Royal Lodge Stakes victor Royal Dornoch are also engaged for the Ballydoyle trainer.

The total number of entries trained by the O’Brien family stands at 55, with four entries each for Aidan O’Brien’s sons Joseph, who rode Camelot (2012) and Australia (2014) to Investec Derby success, and Donnacha, who landed the 2018 Investec Oaks on Forever Together and commenced his training career at the end of 2019.

Godolphin’s Pinatubo (Charlie Appleby) is the 7/1 favourite with Unibet, official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival, although he does not currently hold an entry.

The Shamardal colt carried all before him in six starts last season, with his winning streak headlined by a memorable nine-length victory in the G1 Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh in September – a performance that earned him the highest two-year-old rating for 25 years.

Britain’s champion trainer John Gosden, successful with Benny The Dip (1997) and Golden Horn (2015), has the hugely exciting Waldkonig among his 16 contenders. A half-brother to last year’s G1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Waldgeist, the Kingman colt could not have been more impressive on debut at Wolverhampton in December. Gosden’s team also features Newmarket maiden winner Tuscan Gaze and Darain, who is an unraced full brother to multiple G1 scorer Too Darn Hot.

Sir Michael Stoute enjoyed the most recent of his five Investec Derby triumphs in 2010 with Workforce. The Newmarket handler’s four entries are led by unbeaten pair Highest Ground and Satono Japan, who made eye-catching debuts at Leicester and Kempton Park respectively at the backend of last season.

Hughie Morrison has two promising colts in Starcat and Kipps. The former won a well-contested novice race first time out at Kempton Park on 11 December, while the latter was off the mark at the second attempt in a similar contest over 10 furlongs at Lingfield Park on 28 December.

Morrison said: “Starcat and Kipps are two nice horses.

“Starcat won nicely on his debut at Kempton. I am not sure he is a horse who will stay a mile and a half, but hopefully he has a nice future ahead of him.

“Kipps is a lovely horse and I was pleased with his victory last time out. He could potentially head for the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom in April as a starting point. He looks exciting as he should enjoy that trip.

“Both horses are working well and hopefully they can have a good campaign.”

The three fillies going forward include Do You Love Me (Karl Burke), who is an unraced full sister to 2018 Investec Oaks heroine Forever Together and cost €3.2 million at the Goffs Orby Sale in 2018.

Investec Derby – Unibet prices (italics not currently entered):

7/1 Pinatubo

12/1 Mogul, Kameko

14/1 Waldkonig

16/1 Military March

20/1 Innisfree, Palace Pier

25/1 Armory, Year Of The Tiger

33/1 Al Suhail, Brentford Hope, Convict, Enemy, Highest Ground, Iberia, Lope Y Fernandez, Max Vega, Persia, Royal Dornoch, Tuscan Gaze

40/1 Cape Palace, Choctaw Ridge, Darain, Gauntlet, Khaloosy, Mythical, Silver Fox, Starcat, Thunderous

50/1 Amhran Na Bhfiann, Arrow of Gold, Byzantine Empire, Cabot Hills, Caldwell, Celtic High King, Chachnak, Ciel d’Afrique, Copper Point, Do You Love Me, Greek Gladiator, Harakann, Keats, Khabaab, Kipling, Monarch Of Egypt, Napa Valley, Nobel Prize, Numen, Order Of Australia, Palm Beach, Ramesses The Great, Royal Lytham, Santiago, Satono Japan, Star Of Juniper, Taqareer, Vatican City

66/1 Al Aasy, Almighwar, Arthurs Kingdom, Blow Your Horn, Colonize, Coventry, Cozone, Dawn Rising, Daylight Come, Dune of Pilat, Emperor Of The Sun, English King, First Receiver, Fiscal Rules, Grand Bazaar, Grand Rock, Hukum, King Fairy, Law Of One, Lost Eden, My Oberon, Nasraawy, Noonday Gun, Robert Walpole, Russian Emperor, San Pedro, Sherpa, Sky Commander, Thames River, The Boatman, Tiger Moth, To Nathaniel, Toronto, Ursa Minor, Yankee Stadium

80/1 Desert Emperor, Mark of Gold

100/1 Al Zaraqaan, Berkshire Rocco, Bodyline, Cormorant, Count of Amazonia, Dawn Patrol, Delphi, Dream With Me, Father of Jazz, Flying Scotsman, HMS President, Hootton, Jacksonian, Khalifa Sat, Kipps, Luncies, Maori Knight, Matthew Flinders, Memorabilis, Monument Valley, Mr G, Mr Tambourine Man, Papa Power, Postileo, Retrospect, Serpentine, Shoshone Warrior, Solar Screen, Sunchart, Tammani, Taramansour, Thank You Power

The Seventh Day, Thumur, Tyson Fury, Valyrian Steel, Victory Road, Vintage Rascal, War Cross

125/1 Emaraty Hero

150/1 Nova Roma, Paradiso, Port Lockroy, Sheer Bravado, Stepney Causeway, Verdon Gorge

200/1 Incendiere, Louve, Moomba, Nevendon, Pharoah King

250/1 Eaglesglen

THE INVESTEC DERBY

G1, £1,500,000 total prize fund. For three-year-old colts and fillies. 1m 4f 6y, Epsom Downs, Saturday, 6 June. Weights: colts 9st, fillies 8st 11lb. Horses will only be eligible to run in this race provided that they have a current BHA Handicap Rating of 80 or higher at midday of the confirmation stage. Horses who do not qualify for a rating may also be eligible providing the BHA Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including the day before confirmation merit a provisional assessment of 80 or higher. Horses who have not run will not be eligible. Entries closed 4 December, 2018 (356 entries), first scratchings deadline 3 March (139 remain), £9,000 second entries close 7 April, second scratchings deadline 19 May, five-day confirmations & £85,000 supplementary stage 1 June. Final declarations 4 June.

Horse Owner Trainer Al Aasy (IRE) Hamdan Al Maktoum William Haggas Al Zaraqaan Hamdan Al Maktoum William Haggas Almighwar Hamdan Al Maktoum John Gosden Amhran Na Bhfiann (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE Armory (IRE) Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE Arrow of Gold (IRE) Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Kevin Ryan Arthur’s Kingdom (IRE) Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE Berkshire Rocco (FR) Berkshire Parts & Panels Ltd Andrew Balding Blow Your Horn (IRE) Anthony Oppenheimer Charlie Fellowes Bodyline (IRE) Tim Bunting – Osborne House IV Sir Mark Prescott Bt Byzantine Empire Rachel Hood John Gosden Cabot Hills (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Donnacha O’Brien IRE Caldwell Khalid Abdullah Dermot Weld IRE Cape Palace Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum John Gosden Celtic High King (IRE) Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE Chachnak (FR) Ecurie La Vallee Martigny Earl Fabrice Vermeulen FR Choctaw Ridge (IRE) Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE Ciel d’Afrique (IRE) Moyglare Stud Farms Ltd Dermot Weld IRE Colonize Prince A A Faisal John Gosden Convict Brian Haggas William Haggas Copper Point (IRE) Godolphin John Gosden Cormorant (IRE) Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE Count of Amazonia (IRE) Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Richard Hannon Coventry (IRE) Tabor/Smith/Sue Magnier/Flaxman Stables Aidan O’Brien IRE Cozone John Connolly & Odile Griffith Amanda Perrett Darain Qatar Racing Ltd and Watership Down Stud John Gosden Dawn Patrol (IRE) Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE Dawn Rising (IRE) Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE Daylight Come (IRE) Jackie Bolger Jim Bolger IRE Delphi (IRE) Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE Desert Emperor Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian Do You Love Me (IRE) Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited Karl Burke Dream With Me (IRE) Saeed Suhail Mark Johnston Dune of Pilat (FR) Sun Bloodstock SARL Joseph O’Brien IRE Eaglesglen Tony Elliott Tom Clover Emaraty Hero Ahmad Al Shaikh Karl Burke Emperor of The Sun (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Donnacha O’Brien IRE Enemy Qatar Racing Ltd & Lady O’Reilly John Gosden English King (FR) Bjorn Nielsen Ed Walker Father of Jazz Bill & Tim Gredley Michael Bell First Receiver The Queen Sir Michael Stoute Fiscal Rules (IRE) Jackie Bolger Jim Bolger IRE Flying Scotsman (IRE) J P McManus Aidan O’Brien IRE Gauntlet (IRE) Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE Grand Bazaar Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum John Gosden Greek Gladiator (IRE) Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE Harakann (IRE) HH Aga Khan Michael Halford IRE Highest Ground (IRE) Niarchos Family Sir Michael Stoute HMS President (IRE) HP Racing HMS President Eve Johnson Houghton Hootton (FR) Ecurie Normandy Spirit Fabrice Vermeulen FR Hukum (IRE) Hamdan Al Maktoum Owen Burrows Iberia (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE Incendiere (IRE) Ecuries Serge Stempniak Fabrice Vermeulen FR Innisfree (IRE) Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Annemarie O’Brien Aidan O’Brien IRE Jacksonian Khalid Abdullah Ralph Beckett Kameko (USA) Qatar Racing Limited Andrew Balding Keats (IRE) Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE Khabaab (IRE) Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor Khalifa Sat (IRE) Ahmad Al Shaikh Andrew Balding Khaloosy (IRE) Hamdan Al Maktoum Roger Varian King Fairy (IRE) Sunderland Holding Inc William Haggas Kipling (IRE) Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE Kipps (IRE) M Kerr-Dineen, M Hughes & W Eason Hughie Morrison Law of One (IRE) Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd Sir Michael Stoute Lope Y Fernandez (IRE) Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE Lost Eden (IRE) Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Richard Hannon Louve R Dupuy-Naulot Fabrice Vermeulen FR Luncies Bill & Tim Gredley Simon Crisford Maori Knight (IRE) White Beech Farm Richard Hughes Mark of Gold Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Richard Hannon Matthew Flinders S Stuckey Ed Walker Memorabilis (IRE) Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE Mogul Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE Monarch of Egypt (USA) Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE Monument Valley (IRE) Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE Moomba (IRE) Benny Andersson Amanda Perrett Mr G Hussain Alabbas Lootah William Haggas Mr Tambourine Man (IRE) Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE My Oberon (IRE) Sunderland Holding Inc William Haggas Mythical (FR) Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE Napa Valley (IRE) Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE Nasraawy (USA) Hamdan Al Maktoum John Gosden Nevendon Bill & Tim Gredley Michael Bell Nobel Prize (IRE) Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE Noonday Gun Rockcliffe Stud Richard Hannon Nova Roma Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum John Gosden Numen (IRE) Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE Order of Australia (IRE) Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Annemarie O’Brien Aidan O’Brien IRE Palm Beach (IRE) Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE Papa Power King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding Paradiso (IRE) Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE Persia (IRE) Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE Pharoah King (USA) Qatar Racing Limited John Gosden Port Lockroy (FR) Annemarie O’Brien Joseph O’Brien IRE Postileo (IRE) Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian Ramesses The Great (USA) Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE Retrospect (IRE) Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian Robert Walpole Bill and Tim Gredley George Scott Royal Dornoch (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE Royal Lytham (FR) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE Russian Emperor (IRE) Atlantic Jewel Syndicate Aidan O’Brien IRE San Pedro (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE Santiago (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE Satono Japan (JPN) Satomi Horse Company Ltd Sir Michael Stoute Serpentine (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE Sheer Bravado (IRE) Jackie Bolger Jim Bolger IRE Sherpa (IRE) Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Annemarie O’Brien Donnacha O’Brien IRE Shoshone Warrior (IRE) Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE Silver Fox (IRE) Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE Sky Commander (IRE) Saeed Manana James Tate Solar Screen (IRE) Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian Star of Juniper (JPN) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Donnacha O’Brien IRE Starcat Martin Hughes & Michael Kerr-Dineen Hughie Morrison Stepney Causeway Bill and Tim Gredley Michael Bell Sunchart P Garvey Andrew Slattery IRE Tammani Prince A A Faisal William Haggas Taqareer (IRE) Hamdan Al Maktoum John Gosden Taramansour (IRE) HH Aga Khan Dermot Weld IRE Thames River Sun Bloodstock SARL Joseph O’Brien IRE Thank You Power (IRE) King Power Racing Co Ltd David Elsworth The Boatman (IRE) Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE The Seventh Day (IRE) Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Richard Hannon Thumur (USA) Hamdan Al Maktoum Owen Burrows Thunderous (IRE) Highclere T’Bred Racing – George Stubbs Mark Johnston Tiger Moth (IRE) Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE To Nathaniel George Strawbridge John Gosden Toronto (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE Tuscan Gaze (IRE) Lady Bamford, Magnier, Smith & Tabor John Gosden Tyson Fury Balasuriya,Cook,Cunningham, Gowing,Spencer Richard Spencer Ursa Minor (IRE) Godolphin John Gosden Valyrian Steel (IRE) HH SH Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa Roger Varian Vatican City (IRE) Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE Verdon Gorge (IRE) Sun Bloodstock SARL Joseph O’Brien IRE Victory Road (IRE) Annemarie O’Brien Aidan O’Brien IRE Vintage Rascal (FR) Charlie Rosier & Mrs Julia Rosier Tom Ward Waldkonig Gestut Ammerland & Newsells Park Stud John Gosden War Cross (USA) Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited Ed Vaughan Yankee Stadium (IRE) Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Moyglare Stud Farm Aidan O’Brien IRE Year of The Tiger (IRE) Smith/Sue Magnier/Tabor/Flaxman Stables Aidan O’Brien IRE

139 entries remain following 3 March scratchings deadline

63 Irish-trained

4 French-trained