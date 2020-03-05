In the list of possible runners for the 2020 Epsom Derby, Aidan O’Brien has 47 of the remaining total of 139 horses set for the Epsom Downs on Saturday, June 6.
There is a total of 63 Irish entries. Aidan O’Brien registered a record-equalling seventh Investec Derby victory in 2019, courtesy of Anthony Van Dyck, and Ireland’s multiple champion trainer.
O’Brien’s formidable team includes Innisfree, Year Of The Tiger and Mogul, who filled the places in that order behind Kameko (Andrew Balding) in the rearranged G1 Vertem Futurity Trophy at Newcastle in November. The G1 National Stakes runner-up Armory and G2 Royal Lodge Stakes victor Royal Dornoch are also engaged for the Ballydoyle trainer.
The total number of entries trained by the O’Brien family stands at 55, with four entries each for Aidan O’Brien’s sons Joseph, who rode Camelot (2012) and Australia (2014) to Investec Derby success, and Donnacha, who landed the 2018 Investec Oaks on Forever Together and commenced his training career at the end of 2019.
Godolphin’s Pinatubo (Charlie Appleby) is the 7/1 favourite with Unibet, official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival, although he does not currently hold an entry.
The Shamardal colt carried all before him in six starts last season, with his winning streak headlined by a memorable nine-length victory in the G1 Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh in September – a performance that earned him the highest two-year-old rating for 25 years.
Britain’s champion trainer John Gosden, successful with Benny The Dip (1997) and Golden Horn (2015), has the hugely exciting Waldkonig among his 16 contenders. A half-brother to last year’s G1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Waldgeist, the Kingman colt could not have been more impressive on debut at Wolverhampton in December. Gosden’s team also features Newmarket maiden winner Tuscan Gaze and Darain, who is an unraced full brother to multiple G1 scorer Too Darn Hot.
Sir Michael Stoute enjoyed the most recent of his five Investec Derby triumphs in 2010 with Workforce. The Newmarket handler’s four entries are led by unbeaten pair Highest Ground and Satono Japan, who made eye-catching debuts at Leicester and Kempton Park respectively at the backend of last season.
Hughie Morrison has two promising colts in Starcat and Kipps. The former won a well-contested novice race first time out at Kempton Park on 11 December, while the latter was off the mark at the second attempt in a similar contest over 10 furlongs at Lingfield Park on 28 December.
Morrison said: “Starcat and Kipps are two nice horses.
“Starcat won nicely on his debut at Kempton. I am not sure he is a horse who will stay a mile and a half, but hopefully he has a nice future ahead of him.
“Kipps is a lovely horse and I was pleased with his victory last time out. He could potentially head for the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom in April as a starting point. He looks exciting as he should enjoy that trip.
“Both horses are working well and hopefully they can have a good campaign.”
The three fillies going forward include Do You Love Me (Karl Burke), who is an unraced full sister to 2018 Investec Oaks heroine Forever Together and cost €3.2 million at the Goffs Orby Sale in 2018.
Investec Derby – Unibet prices (italics not currently entered):
7/1 Pinatubo
12/1 Mogul, Kameko
14/1 Waldkonig
16/1 Military March
20/1 Innisfree, Palace Pier
25/1 Armory, Year Of The Tiger
33/1 Al Suhail, Brentford Hope, Convict, Enemy, Highest Ground, Iberia, Lope Y Fernandez, Max Vega, Persia, Royal Dornoch, Tuscan Gaze
40/1 Cape Palace, Choctaw Ridge, Darain, Gauntlet, Khaloosy, Mythical, Silver Fox, Starcat, Thunderous
50/1 Amhran Na Bhfiann, Arrow of Gold, Byzantine Empire, Cabot Hills, Caldwell, Celtic High King, Chachnak, Ciel d’Afrique, Copper Point, Do You Love Me, Greek Gladiator, Harakann, Keats, Khabaab, Kipling, Monarch Of Egypt, Napa Valley, Nobel Prize, Numen, Order Of Australia, Palm Beach, Ramesses The Great, Royal Lytham, Santiago, Satono Japan, Star Of Juniper, Taqareer, Vatican City
66/1 Al Aasy, Almighwar, Arthurs Kingdom, Blow Your Horn, Colonize, Coventry, Cozone, Dawn Rising, Daylight Come, Dune of Pilat, Emperor Of The Sun, English King, First Receiver, Fiscal Rules, Grand Bazaar, Grand Rock, Hukum, King Fairy, Law Of One, Lost Eden, My Oberon, Nasraawy, Noonday Gun, Robert Walpole, Russian Emperor, San Pedro, Sherpa, Sky Commander, Thames River, The Boatman, Tiger Moth, To Nathaniel, Toronto, Ursa Minor, Yankee Stadium
80/1 Desert Emperor, Mark of Gold
100/1 Al Zaraqaan, Berkshire Rocco, Bodyline, Cormorant, Count of Amazonia, Dawn Patrol, Delphi, Dream With Me, Father of Jazz, Flying Scotsman, HMS President, Hootton, Jacksonian, Khalifa Sat, Kipps, Luncies, Maori Knight, Matthew Flinders, Memorabilis, Monument Valley, Mr G, Mr Tambourine Man, Papa Power, Postileo, Retrospect, Serpentine, Shoshone Warrior, Solar Screen, Sunchart, Tammani, Taramansour, Thank You Power
The Seventh Day, Thumur, Tyson Fury, Valyrian Steel, Victory Road, Vintage Rascal, War Cross
125/1 Emaraty Hero
150/1 Nova Roma, Paradiso, Port Lockroy, Sheer Bravado, Stepney Causeway, Verdon Gorge
200/1 Incendiere, Louve, Moomba, Nevendon, Pharoah King
250/1 Eaglesglen
THE INVESTEC DERBY
G1, £1,500,000 total prize fund. For three-year-old colts and fillies. 1m 4f 6y, Epsom Downs, Saturday, 6 June. Weights: colts 9st, fillies 8st 11lb. Horses will only be eligible to run in this race provided that they have a current BHA Handicap Rating of 80 or higher at midday of the confirmation stage. Horses who do not qualify for a rating may also be eligible providing the BHA Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including the day before confirmation merit a provisional assessment of 80 or higher. Horses who have not run will not be eligible. Entries closed 4 December, 2018 (356 entries), first scratchings deadline 3 March (139 remain), £9,000 second entries close 7 April, second scratchings deadline 19 May, five-day confirmations & £85,000 supplementary stage 1 June. Final declarations 4 June.
Horse
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
Al Aasy (IRE)
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
William Haggas
|
Al Zaraqaan
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
William Haggas
|
Almighwar
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
John Gosden
|
Amhran Na Bhfiann (IRE)
|
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Armory (IRE)
|
Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Arrow of Gold (IRE)
|
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
|
Kevin Ryan
|
Arthur’s Kingdom (IRE)
|
Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Berkshire Rocco (FR)
|
Berkshire Parts & Panels Ltd
|
Andrew Balding
|
Blow Your Horn (IRE)
|
Anthony Oppenheimer
|
Charlie Fellowes
|
Bodyline (IRE)
|
Tim Bunting – Osborne House IV
|
Sir Mark Prescott Bt
|
Byzantine Empire
|
Rachel Hood
|
John Gosden
|
Cabot Hills (IRE)
|
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|
Donnacha O’Brien IRE
|
Caldwell
|
Khalid Abdullah
|
Dermot Weld IRE
|
Cape Palace
|
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
John Gosden
|
Celtic High King (IRE)
|
Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Chachnak (FR)
|
Ecurie La Vallee Martigny Earl
|
Fabrice Vermeulen FR
|
Choctaw Ridge (IRE)
|
Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Ciel d’Afrique (IRE)
|
Moyglare Stud Farms Ltd
|
Dermot Weld IRE
|
Colonize
|
Prince A A Faisal
|
John Gosden
|
Convict
|
Brian Haggas
|
William Haggas
|
Copper Point (IRE)
|
Godolphin
|
John Gosden
|
Cormorant (IRE)
|
Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Count of Amazonia (IRE)
|
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
|
Richard Hannon
|
Coventry (IRE)
|
Tabor/Smith/Sue Magnier/Flaxman Stables
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Cozone
|
John Connolly & Odile Griffith
|
Amanda Perrett
|
Darain
|
Qatar Racing Ltd and Watership Down Stud
|
John Gosden
|
Dawn Patrol (IRE)
|
Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Dawn Rising (IRE)
|
Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Daylight Come (IRE)
|
Jackie Bolger
|
Jim Bolger IRE
|
Delphi (IRE)
|
Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Desert Emperor
|
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
Do You Love Me (IRE)
|
Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited
|
Karl Burke
|
Dream With Me (IRE)
|
Saeed Suhail
|
Mark Johnston
|
Dune of Pilat (FR)
|
Sun Bloodstock SARL
|
Joseph O’Brien IRE
|
Eaglesglen
|
Tony Elliott
|
Tom Clover
|
Emaraty Hero
|
Ahmad Al Shaikh
|
Karl Burke
|
Emperor of The Sun (IRE)
|
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|
Donnacha O’Brien IRE
|
Enemy
|
Qatar Racing Ltd & Lady O’Reilly
|
John Gosden
|
English King (FR)
|
Bjorn Nielsen
|
Ed Walker
|
Father of Jazz
|
Bill & Tim Gredley
|
Michael Bell
|
First Receiver
|
The Queen
|
Sir Michael Stoute
|
Fiscal Rules (IRE)
|
Jackie Bolger
|
Jim Bolger IRE
|
Flying Scotsman (IRE)
|
J P McManus
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Gauntlet (IRE)
|
Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Grand Bazaar
|
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
John Gosden
|
Greek Gladiator (IRE)
|
Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Harakann (IRE)
|
HH Aga Khan
|
Michael Halford IRE
|
Highest Ground (IRE)
|
Niarchos Family
|
Sir Michael Stoute
|
HMS President (IRE)
|
HP Racing HMS President
|
Eve Johnson Houghton
|
Hootton (FR)
|
Ecurie Normandy Spirit
|
Fabrice Vermeulen FR
|
Hukum (IRE)
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Owen Burrows
|
Iberia (IRE)
|
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Incendiere (IRE)
|
Ecuries Serge Stempniak
|
Fabrice Vermeulen FR
|
Innisfree (IRE)
|
Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Annemarie O’Brien
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Jacksonian
|
Khalid Abdullah
|
Ralph Beckett
|
Kameko (USA)
|
Qatar Racing Limited
|
Andrew Balding
|
Keats (IRE)
|
Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Khabaab (IRE)
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
Khalifa Sat (IRE)
|
Ahmad Al Shaikh
|
Andrew Balding
|
Khaloosy (IRE)
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
King Fairy (IRE)
|
Sunderland Holding Inc
|
William Haggas
|
Kipling (IRE)
|
Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Kipps (IRE)
|
M Kerr-Dineen, M Hughes & W Eason
|
Hughie Morrison
|
Law of One (IRE)
|
Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd
|
Sir Michael Stoute
|
Lope Y Fernandez (IRE)
|
Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Lost Eden (IRE)
|
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
|
Richard Hannon
|
Louve
|
R Dupuy-Naulot
|
Fabrice Vermeulen FR
|
Luncies
|
Bill & Tim Gredley
|
Simon Crisford
|
Maori Knight (IRE)
|
White Beech Farm
|
Richard Hughes
|
Mark of Gold
|
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
|
Richard Hannon
|
Matthew Flinders
|
S Stuckey
|
Ed Walker
|
Memorabilis (IRE)
|
Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Mogul
|
Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Monarch of Egypt (USA)
|
Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Monument Valley (IRE)
|
Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Moomba (IRE)
|
Benny Andersson
|
Amanda Perrett
|
Mr G
|
Hussain Alabbas Lootah
|
William Haggas
|
Mr Tambourine Man (IRE)
|
Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
My Oberon (IRE)
|
Sunderland Holding Inc
|
William Haggas
|
Mythical (FR)
|
Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Napa Valley (IRE)
|
Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Nasraawy (USA)
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
John Gosden
|
Nevendon
|
Bill & Tim Gredley
|
Michael Bell
|
Nobel Prize (IRE)
|
Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Noonday Gun
|
Rockcliffe Stud
|
Richard Hannon
|
Nova Roma
|
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
John Gosden
|
Numen (IRE)
|
Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Order of Australia (IRE)
|
Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Annemarie O’Brien
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Palm Beach (IRE)
|
Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Papa Power
|
King Power Racing Co Ltd
|
Andrew Balding
|
Paradiso (IRE)
|
Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Persia (IRE)
|
Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Pharoah King (USA)
|
Qatar Racing Limited
|
John Gosden
|
Port Lockroy (FR)
|
Annemarie O’Brien
|
Joseph O’Brien IRE
|
Postileo (IRE)
|
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
Ramesses The Great (USA)
|
Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Retrospect (IRE)
|
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
Robert Walpole
|
Bill and Tim Gredley
|
George Scott
|
Royal Dornoch (IRE)
|
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Royal Lytham (FR)
|
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Russian Emperor (IRE)
|
Atlantic Jewel Syndicate
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
San Pedro (IRE)
|
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Santiago (IRE)
|
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Satono Japan (JPN)
|
Satomi Horse Company Ltd
|
Sir Michael Stoute
|
Serpentine (IRE)
|
Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Sheer Bravado (IRE)
|
Jackie Bolger
|
Jim Bolger IRE
|
Sherpa (IRE)
|
Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Annemarie O’Brien
|
Donnacha O’Brien IRE
|
Shoshone Warrior (IRE)
|
Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Silver Fox (IRE)
|
Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Sky Commander (IRE)
|
Saeed Manana
|
James Tate
|
Solar Screen (IRE)
|
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
Star of Juniper (JPN)
|
Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|
Donnacha O’Brien IRE
|
Starcat
|
Martin Hughes & Michael Kerr-Dineen
|
Hughie Morrison
|
Stepney Causeway
|
Bill and Tim Gredley
|
Michael Bell
|
Sunchart
|
P Garvey
|
Andrew Slattery IRE
|
Tammani
|
Prince A A Faisal
|
William Haggas
|
Taqareer (IRE)
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
John Gosden
|
Taramansour (IRE)
|
HH Aga Khan
|
Dermot Weld IRE
|
Thames River
|
Sun Bloodstock SARL
|
Joseph O’Brien IRE
|
Thank You Power (IRE)
|
King Power Racing Co Ltd
|
David Elsworth
|
The Boatman (IRE)
|
Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
The Seventh Day (IRE)
|
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
|
Richard Hannon
|
Thumur (USA)
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Owen Burrows
|
Thunderous (IRE)
|
Highclere T’Bred Racing – George Stubbs
|
Mark Johnston
|
Tiger Moth (IRE)
|
Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
To Nathaniel
|
George Strawbridge
|
John Gosden
|
Toronto (IRE)
|
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Tuscan Gaze (IRE)
|
Lady Bamford, Magnier, Smith & Tabor
|
John Gosden
|
Tyson Fury
|
Balasuriya,Cook,Cunningham,
|
Richard Spencer
|
Ursa Minor (IRE)
|
Godolphin
|
John Gosden
|
Valyrian Steel (IRE)
|
HH SH Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa
|
Roger Varian
|
Vatican City (IRE)
|
Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Verdon Gorge (IRE)
|
Sun Bloodstock SARL
|
Joseph O’Brien IRE
|
Victory Road (IRE)
|
Annemarie O’Brien
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Vintage Rascal (FR)
|
Charlie Rosier & Mrs Julia Rosier
|
Tom Ward
|
Waldkonig
|
Gestut Ammerland & Newsells Park Stud
|
John Gosden
|
War Cross (USA)
|
Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited
|
Ed Vaughan
|
Yankee Stadium (IRE)
|
Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Moyglare Stud Farm
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
Year of The Tiger (IRE)
|
Smith/Sue Magnier/Tabor/Flaxman Stables
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
139 entries remain following 3 March scratchings deadline
63 Irish-trained
4 French-trained