In the list of possible runners for the 2020 Epsom Derby, Aidan O’Brien has 47 of the remaining total of 139 horses set for the Epsom Downs on Saturday, June 6.
There is a total of 63 Irish entries. Aidan O’Brien registered a record-equalling seventh Investec Derby victory in 2019, courtesy of Anthony Van Dyck, and Ireland’s multiple champion trainer.

O’Brien’s formidable team includes InnisfreeYear Of The Tiger and Mogul, who filled the places in that order behind Kameko (Andrew Balding) in the rearranged G1 Vertem Futurity Trophy at Newcastle in November. The G1 National Stakes runner-up Armory and G2 Royal Lodge Stakes victor Royal Dornoch are also engaged for the Ballydoyle trainer.
The total number of entries trained by the O’Brien family stands at 55, with four entries each for Aidan O’Brien’s sons Joseph, who rode Camelot (2012) and Australia (2014) to Investec Derby success, and Donnacha, who landed the 2018 Investec Oaks on Forever Together and commenced his training career at the end of 2019.
Godolphin’s Pinatubo (Charlie Appleby) is the 7/1 favourite with Unibet, official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival, although he does not currently hold an entry.
The Shamardal colt carried all before him in six starts last season, with his winning streak headlined by a memorable nine-length victory in the G1 Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh in September – a performance that earned him the highest two-year-old rating for 25 years.
Britain’s champion trainer John Gosden, successful with Benny The Dip (1997) and Golden Horn (2015), has the hugely exciting Waldkonig among his 16 contenders. A half-brother to last year’s G1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Waldgeist, the Kingman colt could not have been more impressive on debut at Wolverhampton in December. Gosden’s team also features Newmarket maiden winner Tuscan Gaze and Darain, who is an unraced full brother to multiple G1 scorer Too Darn Hot.
Sir Michael Stoute enjoyed the most recent of his five Investec Derby triumphs in 2010 with Workforce. The Newmarket handler’s four entries are led by unbeaten pair Highest Ground and Satono Japan, who made eye-catching debuts at Leicester and Kempton Park respectively at the backend of last season.
Hughie Morrison has two promising colts in Starcat and Kipps. The former won a well-contested novice race first time out at Kempton Park on 11 December, while the latter was off the mark at the second attempt in a similar contest over 10 furlongs at Lingfield Park on 28 December.
Morrison said: “Starcat and Kipps are two nice horses.
“Starcat won nicely on his debut at Kempton. I am not sure he is a horse who will stay a mile and a half, but hopefully he has a nice future ahead of him.
“Kipps is a lovely horse and I was pleased with his victory last time out. He could potentially head for the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom in April as a starting point. He looks exciting as he should enjoy that trip.
“Both horses are working well and hopefully they can have a good campaign.”
The three fillies going forward include Do You Love Me (Karl Burke), who is an unraced full sister to 2018 Investec Oaks heroine Forever Together and cost €3.2 million at the Goffs Orby Sale in 2018.
Investec Derby – Unibet prices (italics not currently entered):
7/1 Pinatubo
12/1 Mogul, Kameko
14/1 Waldkonig
16/1 Military March
20/1 Innisfree, Palace Pier
25/1 Armory, Year Of The Tiger
33/1 Al SuhailBrentford Hope, Convict, Enemy, Highest Ground, Iberia, Lope Y Fernandez, Max Vega, Persia, Royal Dornoch, Tuscan Gaze
40/1 Cape Palace, Choctaw Ridge, Darain, Gauntlet, Khaloosy, Mythical, Silver Fox, Starcat, Thunderous
50/1 Amhran Na Bhfiann, Arrow of Gold, Byzantine Empire, Cabot Hills, Caldwell, Celtic High King, Chachnak, Ciel d’Afrique, Copper Point, Do You Love Me, Greek Gladiator, Harakann, Keats, Khabaab, Kipling, Monarch Of Egypt, Napa Valley, Nobel Prize, Numen, Order Of Australia, Palm Beach, Ramesses The Great, Royal Lytham, Santiago, Satono Japan, Star Of Juniper, Taqareer, Vatican City
66/1 Al Aasy, Almighwar, Arthurs Kingdom, Blow Your Horn, Colonize, Coventry, Cozone, Dawn Rising, Daylight Come, Dune of Pilat, Emperor Of The Sun, English King, First Receiver, Fiscal Rules, Grand Bazaar, Grand Rock, Hukum, King Fairy, Law Of One, Lost Eden, My Oberon, Nasraawy, Noonday Gun, Robert Walpole, Russian Emperor, San Pedro, Sherpa, Sky Commander, Thames River, The Boatman, Tiger Moth, To Nathaniel, Toronto, Ursa Minor, Yankee Stadium
80/1 Desert Emperor, Mark of Gold
100/1 Al Zaraqaan, Berkshire Rocco, Bodyline, Cormorant, Count of Amazonia, Dawn Patrol, Delphi, Dream With Me, Father of Jazz, Flying Scotsman, HMS President, Hootton, Jacksonian, Khalifa Sat, Kipps, Luncies, Maori Knight, Matthew Flinders, Memorabilis, Monument Valley, Mr G, Mr Tambourine Man, Papa Power, Postileo, Retrospect, Serpentine, Shoshone Warrior, Solar Screen, Sunchart, Tammani, Taramansour, Thank You Power
The Seventh Day, Thumur, Tyson Fury, Valyrian Steel, Victory Road, Vintage Rascal, War Cross
125/1 Emaraty Hero
150/1 Nova Roma, Paradiso, Port Lockroy, Sheer Bravado, Stepney Causeway, Verdon Gorge
200/1 Incendiere, Louve, Moomba, Nevendon, Pharoah King
250/1 Eaglesglen
THE INVESTEC DERBY
G1, £1,500,000 total prize fund. For three-year-old colts and fillies. 1m 4f 6y, Epsom Downs, Saturday, 6 June. Weights: colts 9st, fillies 8st 11lb. Horses will only be eligible to run in this race provided that they have a current BHA Handicap Rating of 80 or higher at midday of the confirmation stage. Horses who do not qualify for a rating may also be eligible providing the BHA Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including the day before confirmation merit a provisional assessment of 80 or higher. Horses who have not run will not be eligible. Entries closed 4 December, 2018 (356 entries), first scratchings deadline 3 March (139 remain), £9,000 second entries close 7 April, second scratchings deadline 19 May, five-day confirmations & £85,000 supplementary stage 1 June. Final declarations 4 June.
Horse
Owner
Trainer
Al Aasy (IRE)
Hamdan Al Maktoum
William Haggas
Al Zaraqaan
Hamdan Al Maktoum
William Haggas
Almighwar
Hamdan Al Maktoum
John Gosden
Amhran Na Bhfiann (IRE)
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Armory (IRE)
Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Arrow of Gold (IRE)
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Kevin Ryan
Arthur’s Kingdom (IRE)
Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Berkshire Rocco (FR)
Berkshire Parts & Panels Ltd
Andrew Balding
Blow Your Horn (IRE)
Anthony Oppenheimer
Charlie Fellowes
Bodyline (IRE)
Tim Bunting – Osborne House IV
Sir Mark Prescott Bt
Byzantine Empire
Rachel Hood
John Gosden
Cabot Hills (IRE)
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
Donnacha O’Brien IRE
Caldwell
Khalid Abdullah
Dermot Weld IRE
Cape Palace
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
John Gosden
Celtic High King (IRE)
Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Chachnak (FR)
Ecurie La Vallee Martigny Earl
Fabrice Vermeulen FR
Choctaw Ridge (IRE)
Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Ciel d’Afrique (IRE)
Moyglare Stud Farms Ltd
Dermot Weld IRE
Colonize
Prince A A Faisal
John Gosden
Convict
Brian Haggas
William Haggas
Copper Point (IRE)
Godolphin
John Gosden
Cormorant (IRE)
Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Count of Amazonia (IRE)
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Richard Hannon
Coventry (IRE)
Tabor/Smith/Sue Magnier/Flaxman Stables
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Cozone
John Connolly & Odile Griffith
Amanda Perrett
Darain
Qatar Racing Ltd and Watership Down Stud
John Gosden
Dawn Patrol (IRE)
Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Dawn Rising (IRE)
Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Daylight Come (IRE)
Jackie Bolger
Jim Bolger IRE
Delphi (IRE)
Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Desert Emperor
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
Do You Love Me (IRE)
Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited
Karl Burke
Dream With Me (IRE)
Saeed Suhail
Mark Johnston
Dune of Pilat (FR)
Sun Bloodstock SARL
Joseph O’Brien IRE
Eaglesglen
Tony Elliott
Tom Clover
Emaraty Hero
Ahmad Al Shaikh
Karl Burke
Emperor of The Sun (IRE)
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
Donnacha O’Brien IRE
Enemy
Qatar Racing Ltd & Lady O’Reilly
John Gosden
English King (FR)
Bjorn Nielsen
Ed Walker
Father of Jazz
Bill & Tim Gredley
Michael Bell
First Receiver
The Queen
Sir Michael Stoute
Fiscal Rules (IRE)
Jackie Bolger
Jim Bolger IRE
Flying Scotsman (IRE)
J P McManus
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Gauntlet (IRE)
Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Grand Bazaar
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
John Gosden
Greek Gladiator (IRE)
Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Harakann (IRE)
HH Aga Khan
Michael Halford IRE
Highest Ground (IRE)
Niarchos Family
Sir Michael Stoute
HMS President (IRE)
HP Racing HMS President
Eve Johnson Houghton
Hootton (FR)
Ecurie Normandy Spirit
Fabrice Vermeulen FR
Hukum (IRE)
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Owen Burrows
Iberia (IRE)
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Incendiere (IRE)
Ecuries Serge Stempniak
Fabrice Vermeulen FR
Innisfree (IRE)
Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Annemarie O’Brien
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Jacksonian
Khalid Abdullah
Ralph Beckett
Kameko (USA)
Qatar Racing Limited
Andrew Balding
Keats (IRE)
Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Khabaab (IRE)
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
Khalifa Sat (IRE)
Ahmad Al Shaikh
Andrew Balding
Khaloosy (IRE)
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
King Fairy (IRE)
Sunderland Holding Inc
William Haggas
Kipling (IRE)
Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Kipps (IRE)
M Kerr-Dineen, M Hughes & W Eason
Hughie Morrison
Law of One (IRE)
Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd
Sir Michael Stoute
Lope Y Fernandez (IRE)
Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Lost Eden (IRE)
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Richard Hannon
Louve
R Dupuy-Naulot
Fabrice Vermeulen FR
Luncies
Bill & Tim Gredley
Simon Crisford
Maori Knight (IRE)
White Beech Farm
Richard Hughes
Mark of Gold
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Richard Hannon
Matthew Flinders
S Stuckey
Ed Walker
Memorabilis (IRE)
Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Mogul
Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Monarch of Egypt (USA)
Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Monument Valley (IRE)
Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Moomba (IRE)
Benny Andersson
Amanda Perrett
Mr G
Hussain Alabbas Lootah
William Haggas
Mr Tambourine Man (IRE)
Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
My Oberon (IRE)
Sunderland Holding Inc
William Haggas
Mythical (FR)
Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Napa Valley (IRE)
Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Nasraawy (USA)
Hamdan Al Maktoum
John Gosden
Nevendon
Bill & Tim Gredley
Michael Bell
Nobel Prize (IRE)
Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Noonday Gun
Rockcliffe Stud
Richard Hannon
Nova Roma
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
John Gosden
Numen (IRE)
Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Order of Australia (IRE)
Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Annemarie O’Brien
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Palm Beach (IRE)
Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Papa Power
King Power Racing Co Ltd
Andrew Balding
Paradiso (IRE)
Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Persia (IRE)
Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Pharoah King (USA)
Qatar Racing Limited
John Gosden
Port Lockroy (FR)
Annemarie O’Brien
Joseph O’Brien IRE
Postileo (IRE)
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
Ramesses The Great (USA)
Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Retrospect (IRE)
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
Robert Walpole
Bill and Tim Gredley
George Scott
Royal Dornoch (IRE)
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Royal Lytham (FR)
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Russian Emperor (IRE)
Atlantic Jewel Syndicate
Aidan O’Brien IRE
San Pedro (IRE)
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Santiago (IRE)
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Satono Japan (JPN)
Satomi Horse Company Ltd
Sir Michael Stoute
Serpentine (IRE)
Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Sheer Bravado (IRE)
Jackie Bolger
Jim Bolger IRE
Sherpa (IRE)
Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Annemarie O’Brien
Donnacha O’Brien IRE
Shoshone Warrior (IRE)
Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Silver Fox (IRE)
Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Sky Commander (IRE)
Saeed Manana
James Tate
Solar Screen (IRE)
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
Star of Juniper (JPN)
Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
Donnacha O’Brien IRE
Starcat
Martin Hughes & Michael Kerr-Dineen
Hughie Morrison
Stepney Causeway
Bill and Tim Gredley
Michael Bell
Sunchart
P Garvey
Andrew Slattery IRE
Tammani
Prince A A Faisal
William Haggas
Taqareer (IRE)
Hamdan Al Maktoum
John Gosden
Taramansour (IRE)
HH Aga Khan
Dermot Weld IRE
Thames River
Sun Bloodstock SARL
Joseph O’Brien IRE
Thank You Power (IRE)
King Power Racing Co Ltd
David Elsworth
The Boatman (IRE)
Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
The Seventh Day (IRE)
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Richard Hannon
Thumur (USA)
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Owen Burrows
Thunderous (IRE)
Highclere T’Bred Racing – George Stubbs
Mark Johnston
Tiger Moth (IRE)
Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
To Nathaniel
George Strawbridge
John Gosden
Toronto (IRE)
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Tuscan Gaze (IRE)
Lady Bamford, Magnier, Smith & Tabor
John Gosden
Tyson Fury
Balasuriya,Cook,Cunningham,Gowing,Spencer
Richard Spencer
Ursa Minor (IRE)
Godolphin
John Gosden
Valyrian Steel (IRE)
HH SH Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa
Roger Varian
Vatican City (IRE)
Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Verdon Gorge (IRE)
Sun Bloodstock SARL
Joseph O’Brien IRE
Victory Road (IRE)
Annemarie O’Brien
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Vintage Rascal (FR)
Charlie Rosier & Mrs Julia Rosier
Tom Ward
Waldkonig
Gestut Ammerland & Newsells Park Stud
John Gosden
War Cross (USA)
Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited
Ed Vaughan
Yankee Stadium (IRE)
Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Moyglare Stud Farm
Aidan O’Brien IRE
Year of The Tiger (IRE)
Smith/Sue Magnier/Tabor/Flaxman Stables
Aidan O’Brien IRE
139 entries remain following 3 March scratchings deadline
63 Irish-trained
4 French-trained

