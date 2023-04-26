Fastorslow wins Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup

9 total views, 9 views today

Fastorslow created a major upset in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup this evening when claiming the week’s feature race at the Co Kildare track.

Going to post a 20/1 chance, the Martin Brassil-trained seven-year-old had the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, Galopin Des Champs, the runner-up, Bravemansgame, and the winner of the Ryanair, Envoi Allen among his opponents, along with the Gordon Elliott-handled Fury Road making up the five-runner field.

Fastorslow (20-1), who finished second to subsequent Grand National winner Corach Rambler in the Ultima at Cheltenham, shocks the big guns in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup on just his fifth start over fences. pic.twitter.com/y4r2hOkCqo — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 26, 2023

The English challenger made most the running throughout the race, before being challenged out his outside by Galopin Des Champs on entering the Punchestown home straight. With Fasterslow in third position at this stage, it looked as thought the ‘big-two’ would fight out the finish. As Harry Cobden on Bravemansgame and Paul Townend on the odd-on race favourite went for victory, J.J. Slevin continued to coax the eventual winner back into contention.

In the final furlong, Fasterslow was the strongest as he held off the top two in the betting marker to record a two-and-a-quarter length win to the surprise of the silent stands.

🗣 “It was unreal.” Fastorslow filled second in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. Just over a month later, he is a @Ladbrokes @punchestownrace Gold Cup hero! JJ Slevin reflects on the victory for Martin Brassil’s charge pic.twitter.com/Se6sYAwvlA — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 26, 2023

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com