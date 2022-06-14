Four horses for Andrew Balding at Royal Ascot on Friday

514 total views, 514 views today

Andrew Balding has already had a 14/1 winner at Royal Ascot 2022 when Coltrane won the Ascot Stakes and he has four fancies for Friday.

Balding had four winners at Royal Ascot in 2021, which was a career-best performance so after already having one winner he will hope to emulate his joint-top trainer success of 2021.

He has four horses worth following at Royal Ascot on Friday

This race was by no means an afterthought for Sandrine 16/1,but she worked so well last week that I rang the owner and suggested we should run her. She’s been going very well and is a very likeable horse.

The form of her Kempton debut success has worked out very well and she has come on for that run, too. She’s not without a chance in a very competitive Albany (14:30).

Fivethousandtoone 18/1 is a horse that we rate very highly. He hasn’t run this year, so he’ll improve for whatever he does, but he does work to a very high standard.

He’s another horse who I feel is better on a better surface, so I hope it’s not too soft for him, but we’ll run him here as his season needs to start now (15:40).

Alcohol Free 10/1 has been in great form of late. It’s no secret that we think the world of her and that she wasn’t quite right in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

She won’t mind what the ground is – she seems to move well on anything – and, given some luck, she should be very competitive (16:20).

Alounak 33/1 has had this as his target for some time now (17:35). He ran extremely well to finish second in the Hardwicke last season and that form sets the standard.

Again, lots of rain would be a concern, but he’s well drawn and is in good form at home, so I do expect him to run a solid race.

