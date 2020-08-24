Galway Races – Super Saturday in 2021

The dates for the 2021 Galway racing festival have been announced and people are already planning their visit to Ballybrit.

The 2021 festival runs from Monday 26th July right through to Sunday the 1st of August, with Ladies’ day on Thursday 29th July.

Galway races horse racing betting previews will be in all the newspapers and on websites so that will not be an issue for anyone looking for plenty of winners to pay for their trip to the West of Ireland in 2021.

Over 145,000 people attended the Galway Races in 2019. The total prize fund for the fifty-two sponsored races at the Summer Festival was an impressive €2.3 million! Turnstiles will open each day at approximately two hours before the first race. We look forward to welcoming you all to Galway very soon.

LADIES DAY

Widely renowned as ‘Ladies Day’ at the Galway Races, Thursday traditionally combines the very best in horse racing and stunning fashion. The first of eight jump races takes place at 4.45pm and the last race at 8.15pm. Thursday features the much sought after Galway Hurdle Handicap race with an impressive prize fund of €300,000 on offer.

Join Ireland’s stylish racegoers on Thursday 29th July as they flock to Galway for the Her Best Dressed Lady competition at the Galway Races Summer Festival. One of the biggest days in the Irish Racing calendar, this event is also an unmissable day out for fashion lovers

Racecard:

1st race: The Guinness Novice Hurdle

2nd race: The Guinness Open Gate Brewery Beginners Steeplechase

3rd race: The Rockshore Novice Steeplechase

4th race: The Arthur Guinness Handicap Hurdle

5th race: The Guinness Galway Hurdle Handicap

6th race: The Guinness Novice Hurdle

7th race: The Open Gate Pure Brew Handicap Hurdle

8th race: The Guinness Time Flat Race

“The secret of great style is to feel good in what you wear.”

Super Saturday at Ballybrit

With seven competitive flat races on the card, racing on Saturday kicks off at 2.15pm with the last race at 5.15pm. The feature race on the day is the sixth race at 4.45pm, The Galway Shopping Centre Handicap run over one mile and four furlongs.

Regarded as Ireland’s largest horse racing Festival, you to sit back in the comfort of your own home and join us via Racing TV and our social media channels as we bring you live coverage of all the action both on and off the track.

Racecard:

1st race: The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden

2nd race: The MansionBet Maiden

3rd race: The O’Leary Insurances Handicap

4th race: The MansionBet Handicap

5th race: The Foran Equine Irish EBF Auction Maiden

6th race: The Galway Shopping Centre Handicap

7th race: The McDonogh Capital Investments Handicap

You can buy tickets for the SUMMER FESTIVAL 2021

Monday 26th July

Tuesday 27th July

Wednesday 28th July

Thursday 29th July

Friday 30th July

Saturday 31st July

Sunday 1st August

