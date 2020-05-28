Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Here is the list of 2yo’s that have been nominated by their trainers to get priority to race in the first few weeks of the new horse racing fixture list.

By this time of the year, there would normally have been around 700 individual two-year-old performances. These performances would have helped determine the horses which would be of sufficient quality to compete at Royal Ascot. Bearing this in mind, a number of races have been programmed specifically for two-year-olds after resumption – and these races have been given priority to divide once or sometimes twice – but despite this it is anticipated that there will only be capacity for around half of that number of runners ahead of Royal Ascot.

In order to get into Ascot races, a previous run is likely to be necessary and the chances of getting one would normally be decided by random ballot.

Under the policy, trainers were asked to identify specific horses that they would like to see given priority against elimination from any division of the currently programmed two-year-old races. The offering of priority from elimination is intended to help trainers with two-year-olds that they feel are Ascot prospects ensure that they have a chance to get into a race in the first eight days upon resumption, so as to potentially be able to go on to Ascot.

The number of horses that could be selected by any trainer was based on their previous record with two-year-olds in Open Maiden or Novice races as well as the number of runners that they have had in Royal Ascot two-year-old races in the last three years. The number of priority nominations resulting from this formula is relatively small per trainer, with 126 nominations spread across 50 trainers. This means that we would expect a further 225 places to be available in two-year-old races in the first eight days for horses that have not been prioritised by their trainers, and qualification for these places will be by random ballot.

Following further consultation with horsemen representatives it was agreed that trainers that did not qualify for priority selections through this formula were invited to make up to one selection should they feel that they have a horse that they consider to be an Ascot prospect.