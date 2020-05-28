Here is the list of 2yo’s that have been nominated by their trainers to get priority to race in the first few weeks of the new horse racing fixture list.
By this time of the year, there would normally have been around 700 individual two-year-old performances. These performances would have helped determine the horses which would be of sufficient quality to compete at Royal Ascot. Bearing this in mind, a number of races have been programmed specifically for two-year-olds after resumption – and these races have been given priority to divide once or sometimes twice – but despite this it is anticipated that there will only be capacity for around half of that number of runners ahead of Royal Ascot.
In order to get into Ascot races, a previous run is likely to be necessary and the chances of getting one would normally be decided by random ballot.
Under the policy, trainers were asked to identify specific horses that they would like to see given priority against elimination from any division of the currently programmed two-year-old races. The offering of priority from elimination is intended to help trainers with two-year-olds that they feel are Ascot prospects ensure that they have a chance to get into a race in the first eight days upon resumption, so as to potentially be able to go on to Ascot.
The number of horses that could be selected by any trainer was based on their previous record with two-year-olds in Open Maiden or Novice races as well as the number of runners that they have had in Royal Ascot two-year-old races in the last three years. The number of priority nominations resulting from this formula is relatively small per trainer, with 126 nominations spread across 50 trainers. This means that we would expect a further 225 places to be available in two-year-old races in the first eight days for horses that have not been prioritised by their trainers, and qualification for these places will be by random ballot.
Following further consultation with horsemen representatives it was agreed that trainers that did not qualify for priority selections through this formula were invited to make up to one selection should they feel that they have a horse that they consider to be an Ascot prospect.
|Adrian Nicholls
|Mamba Wamba (IRE)
|Alan King
|Painless Potter (IRE)
|Amanda Perrett
|Kodi Kub (IRE)
|Andrew Balding
|Bright Devil (IRE)
|Andrew Balding
|Tactical (GB)
|Archie Watson
|Science (IRE)
|Archie Watson
|Proclaimed (GB)
|Archie Watson
|Identified (GB)
|Archie Watson
|You’ve Charmed Me (IRE)
|Archie Watson
|Ocean Star (IRE)
|Archie Watson
|Igotatext (IRE)
|Archie Watson
|Mighty Gurkha (IRE)
|Ben Haslam
|Macho Pride (IRE)
|Bill Turner
|Weymouth Bay (IRE)
|Brian Ellison
|Bonne Vitesse (IRE)
|Brian Meehan
|Talbot (IRE)
|Bryan Smart
|Unleash (GB)
|Charles Hills
|Give ‘Em The Slip (GB)
|Charles Hills
|Snash (IRE)
|Charles Hills
|Mutarabes (IRE)
|Charlie Appleby
|Creative Force (IRE)
|Charlie Appleby
|Magical Land (IRE)
|Charlie Appleby
|Modern News (GB)
|Charlie Appleby
|Sunset Memory (GB)
|Charlie Appleby
|Sky Angel (IRE)
|Charlie Appleby
|Fanciful Tale (IRE)
|Charlie Appleby
|Fabrizio (GB)
|Charlie Appleby
|Noble Dynasty (GB)
|Charlie Fellowes
|Golden Bear (IRE)
|Christopher Mason
|Glamorous Breeze (GB)
|Clive Cox
|Get It (GB)
|Clive Cox
|Bright Armor (IRE)
|Clive Cox
|Nando Parrado (GB)
|Daniel Kubler
|Bowland Park (GB)
|David Evans
|Plum Run (IRE)
|David Loughnane
|Ex. Money Note (GB)
|Dominic Ffrench Davis
|Just A Jeroboam (GB)
|Donald McCain
|Nacho (IRE)
|Ed Dunlop
|Trixie Mitskie (GB)
|Ed Walker
|Peerless (IRE)
|Eve Johnson Houghton
|Enduring (GB)
|Gay Kelleway
|Mehmo (IRE)
|George Baker
|Magical Diva (FR)
|George Boughey
|Astimegoesby (IRE)
|George Margarson
|Berrtie (GB)
|George Scott
|Bungledupinblue (IRE)
|Grant Tuer
|Mokaman (GB)
|Harry Dunlop
|Dream Chaser (FR)
|Heather Main
|Lady Menilly (IRE)
|Hughie Morrison
|Rooster (GB)
|Hugo Palmer
|Lockdown (GB)
|Hugo Palmer
|London Palladium (GB)
|Iain Jardine
|Bulls Aye (IRE)
|Ismail Mohammed
|Glowing For Gold (GB)
|Ivan Furtado
|Gems Jewel (GB)
|J. S. Moore
|Wholelotafun (IRE)
|James Ferguson
|Zoetic (GB)
|James Given
|Sparkling Perry (GB)
|James Grassick
|Living On A Dream (GB)
|James Tate
|Sense Of Romance (IRE)
|Jamie Osborne
|Balavad (IRE)
|Jane Chapple-Hyam
|On My Way (GB)
|John Gosden
|Saeiqa (GB)
|John Gosden
|The Circus (GB)
|John Gosden
|Willabel (USA)
|John Gosden
|Third Kingdom (GB)
|John Gosden
|Rainbow Fire (IRE)
|John Gosden
|Sarsaparilla (GB)
|John Gosden
|Existent (GB)
|John Quinn
|Virginia Plane (GB)
|K. R. Burke
|Significantly (GB)
|K. R. Burke
|Tapeten Toni (FR)
|K. R. Burke
|Inhaler (GB)
|K. R. Burke
|Dandalla (IRE)
|Keith Dalgleish
|Tatsthewaytodoit (GB)
|Keith Dalgleish
|Peely Wally (IRE)
|Kevin Ryan
|Sound Reason (GB)
|Kevin Ryan
|Signora Princess (GB)
|Les Eyre
|Fields Of Berries (GB)
|Liam Bailey
|Harswell Prince (GB)
|Marco Botti
|Angels Will Rise (GB)
|Marcus Tregoning
|Molhim (USA)
|Mark Johnston
|Pelekai (GB)
|Mark Johnston
|Eye Of Heaven (GB)
|Mark Johnston
|Mutazawwed (IRE)
|Mark Johnston
|Baileys Breathless (GB)
|Mark Johnston
|Army Of India (IRE)
|Mark Johnston
|Naamoos (FR)
|Mark Johnston
|Ventura Vision (FR)
|Mark Johnston
|High Peak (IRE)
|Mark Johnston
|Julie Johnston (GB)
|Mark Johnston
|Thunder Of Niagara (IRE)
|Mark Johnston
|Meshakel (IRE)
|Mark Loughnane
|Meant Two B (IRE)
|Michael Appleby
|Katie’s Kitten (GB)
|Michael Attwater
|Lothian (GB)
|Michael Bell
|Vedute (IRE)
|Michael Bell
|The Hulk (GB)
|Mick Channon
|Chattri (GB)
|Mick Channon
|Mahale (GB)
|Mike Murphy
|Steely Queen (GB)
|Milton Harris
|Tempah (GB)
|Owen Burrows
|Kawaalees (GB)
|Paul Cole
|Valpolicella (GB)
|Paul Cole
|General Lee (IRE)
|Paul D’Arcy
|Power On (IRE)
|Paul George
|Wind Rider (IRE)
|Phillip Makin
|Muker (IRE)
|Ralph Beckett
|Time Scale (GB)
|Ralph Beckett
|William Bligh (GB)
|Richard Fahey
|Internationaldream (IRE)
|Richard Fahey
|Strike Red (IRE)
|Richard Fahey
|Samara Bay (IRE)
|Richard Fahey
|Double Dealing (IRE)
|Richard Fahey
|Imperial Butterfly (IRE)
|Richard Fahey
|Patsy Fagan (IRE)
|Richard Fahey
|No School Today (IRE)
|Richard Fahey
|Ventura Mutiny (GB)
|Richard Hannon
|Pure Dreamer (GB)
|Richard Hannon
|Cooperation (IRE)
|Richard Hannon
|Host (IRE)
|Richard Hannon
|Kool Moe Dee (IRE)
|Richard Hannon
|Happy Romance (IRE)
|Richard Hannon
|Risque (IRE)
|Richard Hannon
|Ventura Tormenta (IRE)
|Richard Hughes
|Nelson Gay (IRE)
|Richard Hughes
|Aussie Stormer (IRE)
|Richard Spencer
|Wings Of A Dove (IRE)
|Robert Cowell
|Isle Of Lismore (IRE)
|Rod Millman
|Furlong Factor (GB)
|Roger Teal
|Gussy Mac (IRE)
|Roger Varian
|Dark Lion (IRE)
|Roger Varian
|Saint Lawrence (IRE)
|Roger Varian
|Setarhe (IRE)
|Roger Varian
|Sardinia Sunset (IRE)
|Roger Varian
|Rumaythah (IRE)
|Saeed bin Suroor
|Mashmoom (GB)
|Saeed bin Suroor
|Fast Start (GB)
|Saeed bin Suroor
|Future Vision (GB)
|Saeed bin Suroor
|Al Watan (IRE)
|Seamus Mullins
|Roseacre (IRE)
|Simon & Ed Crisford
|Jadoomi (FR)
|Simon & Ed Crisford
|Zamaani (IRE)
|Simon & Ed Crisford
|Star Cactus (USA)
|Simon Dow
|Twentysharesofgrey (GB)
|Sir Mark Prescott Bt
|Chill Out (IRE)
|Sir Mark Todd
|L’Operateur (GB)
|Steph Hollinshead
|Velocistar (IRE)
|Stuart Williams
|Baby Sham (GB)
|Tim Easterby
|Winter Power (IRE)
|Tom Clover
|Soldierpoy (GB)
|Tom Dascombe
|Andronicus Beau (IRE)
|Tom Dascombe
|Lauded (GB)
|Tom Dascombe
|Fools Rush In (IRE)
|Tom Dascombe
|Scarlet Bear (IRE)
|Tom Ward
|Bilandy (GB)
|William Haggas
|Sacred (GB)
|William Haggas
|Yazaman (IRE)
|William Haggas
|Currency Exchange (IRE)
|William Haggas
|Light Refrain (GB)
|William Haggas
|Golden Melody (IRE)
|William Jarvis
|Porfin (IRE)
|William Stone
|Little Sunflower (GB)