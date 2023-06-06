Last three Derby winners entered for Coral Eclipse

THIS moment 😲



5 lengths in 13 strides 💥



EMILY UPJOHN that was so special #DerbyFestival pic.twitter.com/IWEPG7GNau — Epsom Downs Racecourse (@EpsomRacecourse) June 2, 2023

Exciting Lineup Revealed for Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park

Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park: A Must-Watch Race on July 8th

The Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park on July 8th is set to showcase an exhilarating lineup of top-class horses, including the recent triumphant champions of The Derby. With a remarkable prize fund of £750,000, this Group One race has enjoyed Coral’s sponsorship since 1976, making it the longest-running and most prestigious sponsorship in British racing.

Among the 30 exceptional horses moving forward for the Coral-Eclipse are the highly-regarded Auguste Rodin, fresh from an outstanding victory at Epsom Downs, along with the previous two winners of The Derby, Adayar and Desert Crown. Noteworthy past champions who have conquered both The Derby and the Coral-Eclipse include the remarkable Golden Horn in 2015 and the legendary Royal Palace back in 1968.

Emily Upjohn Leads the Charge with Impressive Odds

Taking the lead in the betting market at 5-2 with Coral is the exceptional Emily Upjohn, who showcased her dominance with a resounding triumph at the esteemed Group One DahlBury Coronation Cup during The Derby Festival. Adding to the excitement, her esteemed jockey, Frankie Dettori, a four-time Coral-Eclipse winner, aims to secure an unprecedented fifth victory before bidding farewell to the sport at the end of the 2023 season.

Stoute and O’Brien Set to Add to Their Illustrious Coral-Eclipse Records

Renowned trainers Sir Michael Stoute and Aidan O’Brien have both achieved remarkable success at the Coral-Eclipse, with six victories each. This year, they present formidable contenders. Alongside Desert Crown, Stoute boasts the talented Bay Bridge, the reigning 2022 Champion Stakes winner. O’Brien’s tenacious entries include the promising Auguste Rodin and the impressive Luxembourg, who recently emerged victorious in the esteemed Group One Tattersalls Gold Cup.

David Stevens of Coral’s Insights and Predictions

David Stevens, spokesperson for Coral, expresses confidence in Emily Upjohn’s potential to secure the Coral-Eclipse title following her commanding triumph in the Coronation Cup. Stevens highlights the exciting prospect of witnessing the last three Derby winners, Adayar, Desert Crown, and Auguste Rodin, competing for victory in this highly-anticipated event.

Excitement Builds as Race Day Approaches

Although several notable horses, including Ace Impact and Vadeni, have been withdrawn from the race, the Coral-Eclipse remains a thrilling event. Coral’s current betting odds for the Coral-Eclipse stand at 5-2 for Emily Upjohn, 4 for Adayar, 11-2 for Luxembourg, 6 for both Auguste Rodin and Desert Crown, 7 for Bay Bridge, and 8 for My Prospero.

Mark Your Calendar for the Coral-Eclipse

Mark July 8th on your calendar for the unforgettable Coral-Eclipse, a prominent fixture in the QIPCO British Champions Series. This race promises breathtaking action as the finest thoroughbreds compete fiercely over a distance of 1 mile, 1 furlong, and 209 yards at the renowned Sandown Park. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness this extraordinary display of talent, where history will be made in the pursuit of glory.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com