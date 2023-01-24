List of Cheltenham Preview nights 2023

64,835 total views, 5 views today
List of all the online and live Cheltenham preview nights happening in the run-up to the 2023 Cheltenham festival.
We have no events yet for 2023
2022 Events
Only three preview so far, we will update the list once we are informed of events.
Email [email protected] if you have a preview night
2021 Events
Monday, March 8
Unibet with Nicky Henderson, Fergal O’Brien, Nico de Boinville, Paddy Brennan and hosted by Mark Pougatch.
Free, live on Unibet’s YouTube and Facebook.
Tuesday, March 9
Baildon Cricket Club with Daryl Jacob, David Carr, David Jennings, Luke Elder, Ross Todd and hosted by Derek Thompson.
£8, live at 7.30pm
Kerry Parents and Friends association with Mick Winters, Pat Healy, Eric McNamara, Kevin Brouder, Berkie Browne and Billy Keane.
Accepting donations, live at 8pm.
An evening with Paul Nicholls from Betfair and Racing Post with Harry Derham and Dave Orton.
Free, live at 8pm on Betfair.betting.com and their social channels.
Sporting Life/Timeform preview with Rory Delargy, Ben Linfoot, Billy Nash, Phil Turner and hosted by Ed Chamberlin.
Free, live at 7pm.
Wednesday, March 10
Star Sports preview with Davy Russell, David Pipe, Johnny Ward, Bill Esdaile and Luke Tarr.
Free, live at 6pm.
Lycetts preview with Charlie Deutsch, Luke Harvey, Ben Pauling, Sam Hoskins and Hayley Moore.
Live at 7.30pm.
Thursday, March 11
Racing Post and bet365 with Bruce Millington, Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and David Jennings.
Free, available online.
Fundraiser preview night Alder Hey hospital with Matt Rennie, Shane Rooney and Elijah Michael.
Accepting donations, live at 7.30pm.
Racing…Only Bettor, Cheltenham Special part one with Kevin Blake, Jane Mangan, Tony Calvin, Paul Kealy and Barry Orr.
Free, live at 8pm on Betfair.betting.com and their social channels.
Racing Welfare preview evening in association with Sporting Life with Nicky Henderson, Fergal O’Brien, Tanya Stevenson, Matt Brocklebank and hosted by Nick Luck.
Free, open to donations, live at 7.30pm.
Dave Lowe media with Luke Harvey, Paul Kealy, Millie Wonnacott, Tabitha Worsley and Mark Winstanley.
Friday, March 12
Arena Racing’s virtual preview evening presented by Coral with Davy Russell, Brian Hughes and Evan Williams.
Free, accepting donations for Prostate Cancer UK, live at 7pm.
Warwick preview for Molly Olly’s Wishes with Dan Skelton, Olly Murphy, Harry Skelton, Andre Klein, Tommy Williams and Ally Watson.
£10 donation, live at 7pm.
Value Racing Club with David Pipe, Tom Scudamore, Gary O’Brien, Michael Shinners, Mark Howard and hosted by Stewart Machin.
£10, live at 7pm.
All Bar None Racing, sponsored by Star Sports with Harry Drew, Sam Drinkwater, Robbie Dunne, Luke Tarr, Andrew Staines and Steve Bowers.
£12 all proceeds go to the Injured Jockeys’ Fund, live at 7.30pm.
Racing…Only Bettor, Cheltenham Special part two with Kevin Blake, Jane Mangan, Tony Calvin, Paul Kealy and Barry Orr.
Free, live at 8pm on Betfair.betting.com and their social channels.
Saturday, March 13
Jockey Club preview evening with Emma Lavelle, Harry Fry, Joshua Moore, Andrew Thornton and Paddy Power’s Frank Hickey. Hosted by Mick Fitzgerald
Free, live on Facebook at 8pm.
Sunday, March 14
Upping the Ante with Racing Post and bet365with David Jennings and Gavin Lynch.
Free, live at 4pm.
Jockey Club preview evening with Ruby Walsh, AP McCoy, Barry Geraghty and hosted by Alice Plunkett.
Free, live on Facebook and YouTube at 8pm.
2020 Preview nights
Kiltormer GAA Preview Night, Shearwater Hotel, Ballinasloe, Saturday 29th February.
……..
The Salmon Leap Inn in Leixlip, Co. Kildare, Tuesday 25th February.
Kettles Bar, Swords – Wed 26th Feb (8pm)
Panel – Denis Kirwan (MC), Davy Russell, Gavin Lynch (Up The Ante), Rob Catterson, Jack Kennedy, Brian Flanagan.
Charity – Pieta House
…………………..
Larry Tompkins Sporting Pub Cork City, Thursday 27th February 8pm Sharp
PANEL – Bryan Cooper,Tony Mullins, Johnny Dineen
MC Joe Seward 93.1FM Surprise Guests
Entry €10 includes €5 Free bet courtesy of
Ladbrokes In aid of Crumlin Childrens Hospital
Complimentary Finger Food will be served
…………….
Wanderers FC is hosting a Cheltenham Preview Night on Monday 2nd of March at 8pm in Merrion Road.
Cheltenham Preview Night (Dundalk) in association with Paddy Power – Tues 3rd March.
- MC- Dessie Scahill (Legendary Irish Commentator)
- David Mullins (Grand National winning Jockey)
- Keith Donoghue (Cheltenham Festival winning Jockey)
- Brendan Duke Snr. (Curragh Trainer)
- Ronan Groome (The Irish Field/ Champ.ie)
- Thomas Coyle (Meath Trainer/ Champ.ie)
- Frank Hickey (Paddy Powers)
Mercentile (Dublin) – Tuesday 3rd March (8pm)
Panel – Ruby Walsh, Rob Catterson, Danny Mullins, David Jennings, Dave Keena, Denis Kirwan (MC).
Charity – Irish Injured Jockeys Fund
……………….
Cheltenham Preview Night, Dtwo, Harcourt Street, Dublin, Wednesday 4th of March.
Greystones Golf Club (8pm) – Wednesday 4th March
Panel – Hugh Cahill (MC), Danny Mullins, Rob Catterson, Jane Mangan, David Jennings.
Charity – Bray Lakers
………………….
Moynalvey GFC – CHELTENHAM PREVIEW NIGHT – SATURDAY 7th MARCH 2020 in KILTALE GAA CLUBHOUSE, Co. Meath
Panel includes:
– Trainer GORDON ELLIOTT
– Trainer GAVIN CROMWELL
– Jockey ROBBIE POWER
– Boylesports LEON BLANCHE
Doors open at 8:30pm and Preview starts at 9pm sharp.
Raffle and Auction on the night with some fantastic prizes.
Admission: €15
…….
Shabra Charity Oliver Brady Memorial Cheltenham Preview Night, Castleblayney
Date: Tuesday, March 3th, 2020
Venue: Glencarn Hotel, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan
Panel: Des Scahill, Sandy Shaw, Tony Martin, Shark Hanlon, Anthony McCann
Tickets cost €10. Doors open at 7pm and Preview starts at 7.30p.m. Raffle and Auction on the night with some fantastic prizes.
Tickets available on the door or you can pre-book by calling Shabra Charity on +353 42 9749444 . More info available on www.shabracharity.com
………
Cherry Tree, Walkinstown, Dublin – Thursday 5th March (8pm)
Panel; Roy Curtis, Rob Catterson, Johnny Ward, Brendan Duke
Charity; TBC
Bill Chawkes, Adare, County Limerick. Friday 6th March.
Panel: Brendan Powell, Ronald O’Leary, Eric McNamara, Andrew McNamara, Ryan Treacy and Johnny Looby.
Tickets available on door. Preview starts at 9 pm.