List of all the virtual Cheltenham preview nights happening in the run-up to the 2021 Cheltenham festival.

Monday, March 8

Unibet with Nicky Henderson, Fergal O’Brien, Nico de Boinville, Paddy Brennan and hosted by Mark Pougatch.

Free, live on Unibet’s YouTube and Facebook.

Tuesday, March 9

Baildon Cricket Club with Daryl Jacob, David Carr, David Jennings, Luke Elder, Ross Todd and hosted by Derek Thompson.

£8, live at 7.30pm

Kerry Parents and Friends association with Mick Winters, Pat Healy, Eric McNamara, Kevin Brouder, Berkie Browne and Billy Keane.

Accepting donations, live at 8pm.

An evening with Paul Nicholls from Betfair and Racing Post with Harry Derham and Dave Orton.

Free, live at 8pm on Betfair.betting.com and their social channels.

Sporting Life/Timeform preview with Rory Delargy, Ben Linfoot, Billy Nash, Phil Turner and hosted by Ed Chamberlin.

Free, live at 7pm.

Wednesday, March 10

Star Sports preview with Davy Russell, David Pipe, Johnny Ward, Bill Esdaile and Luke Tarr.

Free, live at 6pm.

Lycetts preview with Charlie Deutsch, Luke Harvey, Ben Pauling, Sam Hoskins and Hayley Moore.

Live at 7.30pm.

Thursday, March 11

Racing Post and bet365 with Bruce Millington, Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and David Jennings.

Free, available online.

Fundraiser preview night Alder Hey hospital with Matt Rennie, Shane Rooney and Elijah Michael.

Accepting donations, live at 7.30pm.

Racing…Only Bettor, Cheltenham Special part one with Kevin Blake, Jane Mangan, Tony Calvin, Paul Kealy and Barry Orr.

Free, live at 8pm on Betfair.betting.com and their social channels.

Racing Welfare preview evening in association with Sporting Life with Nicky Henderson, Fergal O’Brien, Tanya Stevenson, Matt Brocklebank and hosted by Nick Luck.

Free, open to donations, live at 7.30pm.

Dave Lowe media with Luke Harvey, Paul Kealy, Millie Wonnacott, Tabitha Worsley and Mark Winstanley.

Friday, March 12

Arena Racing’s virtual preview evening presented by Coral with Davy Russell, Brian Hughes and Evan Williams.

Free, accepting donations for Prostate Cancer UK, live at 7pm.

Warwick preview for Molly Olly’s Wishes with Dan Skelton, Olly Murphy, Harry Skelton, Andre Klein, Tommy Williams and Ally Watson.

£10 donation, live at 7pm.

Value Racing Club with David Pipe, Tom Scudamore, Gary O’Brien, Michael Shinners, Mark Howard and hosted by Stewart Machin.

£10, live at 7pm.

All Bar None Racing, sponsored by Star Sports with Harry Drew, Sam Drinkwater, Robbie Dunne, Luke Tarr, Andrew Staines and Steve Bowers.

£12 all proceeds go to the Injured Jockeys’ Fund, live at 7.30pm.

Racing…Only Bettor, Cheltenham Special part two with Kevin Blake, Jane Mangan, Tony Calvin, Paul Kealy and Barry Orr.

Free, live at 8pm on Betfair.betting.com and their social channels.

Saturday, March 13

Jockey Club preview evening with Emma Lavelle, Harry Fry, Joshua Moore, Andrew Thornton and Paddy Power’s Frank Hickey. Hosted by Mick Fitzgerald

Free, live on Facebook at 8pm.



Sunday, March 14

Upping the Ante with Racing Post and bet365with David Jennings and Gavin Lynch.

Free, live at 4pm.

Jockey Club preview evening with Ruby Walsh, AP McCoy, Barry Geraghty and hosted by Alice Plunkett.

Free, live on Facebook and YouTube at 8pm.

2020 Preview nights

Kiltormer GAA Preview Night, Shearwater Hotel, Ballinasloe, Saturday 29th February.

Special guests on the night are

*Gigginstowns racing manager Eddie O’Leary

*Leading amateur jockey Derek O’Connor

*Newstalks & Racing posts Johnny Ward

*Leading Bloodstock Agent Tom Malone

*Barry Geraghty on Skype.

* Mc on the night John McIntyre.

€20 entry, Preview starts @8pm. Raffle for some fantastic prizes on the night.

Proceeds going to East Galway & Midlands Cancer support and kiltormer GAA club.

……..

The Salmon Leap Inn in Leixlip, Co. Kildare, Tuesday 25th February.

Ticket Price: €15 Start Time: 8pm Sharp Panel: Gordon Elliot (Trainer), Eddie O’ Leary (Owner/Gigginstown), Oakley Brown (Jockey), Declan Meagher (Professional Punter/Tipster), Brendan Duke (Paddy Power Pundit), Johnny Ward (MC)

……………..

Kettles Bar, Swords – Wed 26th Feb (8pm) Panel – Denis Kirwan (MC), Davy Russell, Gavin Lynch (Up The Ante), Rob Catterson, Jack Kennedy, Brian Flanagan. Charity – Pieta House …………………..

Larry Tompkins Sporting Pub Cork City, Thursday 27th February 8pm Sharp PANEL – Bryan Cooper,Tony Mullins, Johnny Dineen

MC Joe Seward 93.1FM Surprise Guests Entry €10 includes €5 Free bet courtesy of

Ladbrokes In aid of Crumlin Childrens Hospital

Complimentary Finger Food will be served …………….

Wanderers FC is hosting a Cheltenham Preview Night on Monday 2nd of March at 8pm in Merrion Road. Spaces are limited so book your tickets early to avoid missing out on the first-ever Wanderers FC Cheltenham Preview Night. On the night Fergus has promised platters of his famous finger food and selected pints €3. • *Ken Whelan,* Jockey Agent & MC • *Danny Mullins,* Multiple Grade 1 Winner and Jockey to Willie Mullins • *Keith O Donoghue,* Tiger Rolls winning jockey at Chelt & Jockey to Gordon Elliott • *Shark Hanlon,* Top Trainer With Several chelt Festival Hopefuls • *Brendan Duke,* Form Guru and Top Tipster with Racing Post Associated charity – Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup, Tickets are €20 please follow the below link to book your spot- https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ wanderers-fc-cheltenham- preview-night-tickets- 93046954947

………

Cheltenham Preview Night (Dundalk) in association with Paddy Power – Tues 3rd March. Champ.ie Cheltenham Preview Night 2020 in association with Paddy Power. Location: Carnbeg Hotel & Spa, Armagh Road, Dundalk, Co.Louth – A91 P592 Charity: Irish Injured Jockey’s Fund. Tickets: €20 inc. Free Bet Doors: 8pm Starts: 8:30pm MC- Dessie Scahill (Legendary Irish Commentator)

David Mullins (Grand National winning Jockey)

Keith Donoghue (Cheltenham Festival winning Jockey)

Brendan Duke Snr. (Curragh Trainer)

Ronan Groome (The Irish Field/ Champ.ie)

Thomas Coyle (Meath Trainer/ Champ.ie)

Frank Hickey (Paddy Powers) Tickets available can be bought on the night / or by calling Carnbeg Hotel & Spa directly on (042) 932 0261 For more information email [email protected] * You can also buy tickets for €22.50 on Eventbrite prior to the event. …………………..

Mercentile (Dublin) – Tuesday 3rd March (8pm) Panel – Ruby Walsh, Rob Catterson, Danny Mullins, David Jennings, Dave Keena, Denis Kirwan (MC). Charity – Irish Injured Jockeys Fund ………………. Cheltenham Preview Night, Dtwo, Harcourt Street, Dublin, Wednesday 4th of March. *AP McCoy (Jockey) *Gordon Elliot (Trainer) *Joseph O Brien (Trainer) *Davy Russel (Jockey) *Kevin O Ryan (Racing TV) *Gary O Brien (Racing TV) *David Casey (Assistant Trainer) Tickets €20 Tickets available on Eventbrite or by calling Dtwo directly on 01 476 46 94. Preview starts at 9 pm. Proceeds going to Irish Cancer Society. For more information contact [email protected] ………. Greystones Golf Club (8pm) – Wednesday 4th March Panel – Hugh Cahill (MC), Danny Mullins, Rob Catterson, Jane Mangan, David Jennings. Charity – Bray Lakers ………………….

Moynalvey GFC – CHELTENHAM PREVIEW NIGHT – SATURDAY 7th MARCH 2020 in KILTALE GAA CLUBHOUSE, Co. Meath

Panel includes:

– Trainer GORDON ELLIOTT

– Trainer GAVIN CROMWELL

– Jockey ROBBIE POWER

– Boylesports LEON BLANCHE

Doors open at 8:30pm and Preview starts at 9pm sharp.

Raffle and Auction on the night with some fantastic prizes.

Admission: €15

…….

Shabra Charity Oliver Brady Memorial Cheltenham Preview Night, Castleblayney

Date: Tuesday, March 3th, 2020

Venue: Glencarn Hotel, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan

Panel: Des Scahill, Sandy Shaw, Tony Martin, Shark Hanlon, Anthony McCann

Tickets cost €10. Doors open at 7pm and Preview starts at 7.30p.m. Raffle and Auction on the night with some fantastic prizes.

Tickets available on the door or you can pre-book by calling Shabra Charity on +353 42 9749444 . More info available on www.shabracharity.com

………

Cherry Tree, Walkinstown, Dublin – Thursday 5th March (8pm)

Panel; Roy Curtis, Rob Catterson, Johnny Ward, Brendan Duke

Charity; TBC

Bill Chawkes, Adare, County Limerick. Friday 6th March.

Panel: Brendan Powell, Ronald O’Leary, Eric McNamara, Andrew McNamara, Ryan Treacy and Johnny Looby.

Tickets available on door. Preview starts at 9 pm.

