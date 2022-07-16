Magical Lagoon wins Juddmonte Irish Oaks

2 total views, 2 views today

Magical Lagoon gave Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley victory in today’s Juddmonte Irish Oaks at The Curragh.

The 5/4f was a half-length winner over the Aidan O’Brien-trained Toy (5/1), with Ryan Moore in the saddle. Cairde Go Deo (6/1) from the Ger Lyons stable took third under Colin Keane.

💪 Magical Lagoon is all heart as she follows up her Ribblesdale victoy with a gutsy display to land the €500,000 G1 @JuddmonteFarms Irish Oaks at the @curraghrace for Shane Foley & @Jessica_Racing pic.twitter.com/3rerYVUPt9 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 16, 2022

Ladies Church (12/1) came late to win the Group 2 Barberstown Castle Sapphire Stakes. Ridden by Ben Cohen for Johnny Murtagh, the daughter of Churchill came on the far side of last year’s winner and race favourite Mooniesta to get the verdict by at the line.

Jack Davidson’s runner-up Mooniesta was game in second place under Colin Keane, while cross-channel challenger Equilateral took third for Charlie Hills and jockey Frankie Dettori.

⛪️ Thrilling finish at the @curraghrace – Ladies Church chins Mooneista on the line to land the €120,000 G2 Barberstown Castle Sapphire Stakes for @JohnnyMurtagh & @BenCoen2 pic.twitter.com/1DzTGbW7A1 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 16, 2022

The opening race, the Juddmonte Farms Expert Eye Irish EBF (C & G) Maiden went the way of the Aidan O’Brien-trained Hans Andersen (10/11f). The son of Frankel was a three-parts-of-a-length runner-up to La Dolce Vita on debut at Tipperary at the end of June. Today, however, the Ryan Moore mount ran out a comfortable one-and-three-quarter length winner from Al Riffa (17/2), with Jim Bolger’s New Ireland (7/1) two-and-a-quarter lengths further back in third.

Windsor Castle Stakes winner at Royal Ascot last month, Little Big Bear (2/5f), brought up a double for Aidan O’Brien, Ryan Moore and the Coolmore partners when taking the Group 3 Jebel Ali Racecourse and Stables Anglesey Stakes.

A two-year-old son of No Nay Never, the winner showed he had progressed from his win in England last month, as his claimed today’s Group 3 contest by four-and-three-quarter lengths. It was an O’Brien Family trifecta with Donnacha O’Brien’s runners Yosemite Valley (9/1) and Badb (6/1) filling the second and third spots.

Little Big Bear is brilliant in the Anglesey to complete a quickfire double for @Ballydoyle & Ryan Moore at the @curraghrace Four runs

Three wins

G3 Jebel Ali Racecourse & Stables Anglesey Stakes

Listed Windsor Castle Stakes

€320,000 purchase

Some prospect pic.twitter.com/2yK4aaHjSM — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 16, 2022

Mr Wayju (5/4jf) won the Paddy Power Scurry Handicap for raider John Quinn and Jason Hart. The Kidlare Village Ladies Derby sent the way of Sylvia and Pat O’Donnell as Extensio was a half-length winner. All Things Nice (9/4f) was the winner of the DMG Media Nursery Handicap for Joseph O’Brien and jockey Mikey Sheehy.

