Royal Ascot Day One Stat Pack

Royal Ascot has been one of the biggest events of the horse racing calendar since 1911 when the meeting officially became a royal week. People from all over the country will be attending to witness the extravagant outfits and of course, the high quality of horse racing available.

The Ascot racing days actually go all the way back to 1711 when Queen Anne thought it was the perfect place for Horses to gallop at full stretch. From then and until now Ascot has always attracted the highest standard of horse racing and all of the big players in the sport will be there.

With the high standard of racing, punters will be all over the betting sites for this one and to aid you all in your betting efforts, we’ve put together a day one stat pack which will hopefully prove to be of some use!

Queen Anne Stakes

● Seven out of the 12 winners won on their previous run before the Queen Anne Stakes

● Nine out of the 12 winners had at least one run that season

● Nine out of the 12 winners had at least one previous run at Ascot

Coventry Stakes

● 11 out of the last 12 winners had won on their previous run before the Coventry Stakes

● Aidan O’Brien is the leading trainer with five wins, the next highest is John Gosden with two

● Seven out of the last 12 winners ran in the 2000 Guineas

King’s Stand Stakes

● 11 out of the last 12 winners had a rating of 113 or higher

● 11 out of the last 12 winners had at least one run that season

● Nine of the last 12 winners were aged 4-6

St James Palace Stakes

● Frankie Dettori is the leading winner of this race with three wins

● 10 out of the 12 winners had a rating of 110 or higher

● Four out of the last 12 winners ran in the Irish 2000 Guineas

Ascot Stakes

● 11 out of the 12 winners had a rating of 88 or higher

● Nine out of the last 12 winners had at least six previous runs over 16-20 Furlongs

● 10 of the last 12 winners were aged between five and seven

Wolferton Stakes

● Two out of the last 12 winners had at least one win in a group 1-3 race

● The last seven winning trainers have all been different, the last trainer to win it back-to-back was John Gosden in 2011 and 2012

● 10 out of the last 12 winners had a rating of 102 or higher

Unfortunately, when it comes to the Copper Horse Stakes, we’re out of stats and trends as the race has only happened three times, the last two races have been won by 16/1 and 33/1 shots with the favourite winning the first, if that’s anything to go off, we could have a big priced winner again!

