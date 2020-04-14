It’s one of the fashion events of the year as Royal Ascot stand’s out as a leading trendsetter for the summer, we have details of the dress code for 2020.
Lots of people think that Royal Ascot betting is the leading search but in actual fact, Royal Ascot fashion and dress code are far higher in google, the reason behind this is that Royal Ascot has some very strange rules that all attendees have to follow.
There was a new rule in 2017 when jumpsuits for ladies were finally added to the acceptable dress code.
Here are the rules for the Royal Enclosure if you are lucky enough to get an invite to the very elite gathering.
Royal Enclosure – Ladies
- Dresses and skirts should be of modest length defined as falling just above the knee or longer.
- Dresses and tops should have straps of one inch or greater. Strapless, off the shoulder, halter neck and spaghetti straps are not permitted. Dresses and tops with sheer straps and sleeves are also not permitted.
- Jackets and pashminas may be worn. Tops and dresses underneath should still comply with the Royal Enclosure Dress Code. Midriffs must be covered.
- Trouser suits are welcome. They should be of full-length to the ankle and of matching material and colour.
- Jumpsuits are welcome. They should fall below the knee, with regulations matching that for dresses.
- Hats should be worn; however, a headpiece which has a solid base of 4 inches (10cm) or more in diameter is acceptable as an alternative to a hat. Fascinators are not permitted.