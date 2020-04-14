Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

It’s one of the fashion events of the year as Royal Ascot stand’s out as a leading trendsetter for the summer, we have details of the dress code for 2020.

Lots of people think that Royal Ascot betting is the leading search but in actual fact, Royal Ascot fashion and dress code are far higher in google, the reason behind this is that Royal Ascot has some very strange rules that all attendees have to follow.

There was a new rule in 2017 when jumpsuits for ladies were finally added to the acceptable dress code.

Here are the rules for the Royal Enclosure if you are lucky enough to get an invite to the very elite gathering.

Royal Enclosure – Ladies