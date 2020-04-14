Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

It’s one of the fashion events of the year as Royal Ascot stand’s out as a leading trendsetter for the summer, we have details of the dress code for 2020. 

Lots of people think that Royal Ascot betting is the leading search but in actual fact, Royal Ascot fashion and dress code are far higher in google, the reason behind this is that Royal Ascot has some very strange rules that all attendees have to follow.

There was a new rule in 2017 when jumpsuits for ladies were finally added to the acceptable dress code.

Here are the rules for the Royal Enclosure if you are lucky enough to get an invite to the very elite gathering.

Royal Enclosure – Ladies

Ladies are kindly reminded that formal daywear is a requirement in the Royal Enclosure, defined as follows:

  • Dresses and skirts should be of modest length defined as falling just above the knee or longer.
  • Dresses and tops should have straps of one inch or greater. Strapless, off the shoulder, halter neck and spaghetti straps are not permitted. Dresses and tops with sheer straps and sleeves are also not permitted.
  • Jackets and pashminas may be worn. Tops and dresses underneath should still comply with the Royal Enclosure Dress Code. Midriffs must be covered.
  • Trouser suits are welcome. They should be of full-length to the ankle and of matching material and colour.
  • Jumpsuits are welcome. They should fall below the knee, with regulations matching that for dresses.
  • Hats should be worn; however, a headpiece which has a solid base of 4 inches (10cm) or more in diameter is acceptable as an alternative to a hat. Fascinators are not permitted.

Royal Enclosure – Girls

Girls (aged 10-17) should dress in accordance with the Ladies’ Dress Code. However, they may wear a headpiece or fascinator as an alternative to a hat, without any size restriction.

Royal Enclosure – Overseas Visitors

 Overseas visitors are welcome to wear the formal National Dress of their country or Service Dress.

Royal Enclosure – Serving Military Personnel 

 Serving military personnel are welcome to wear Service Dress or equivalent.

