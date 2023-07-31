Teed Up wins Connacht Hotel Handicap at Galway

Teed Up and Raymond Barron win Connacht Hotel Handicap at Galway.

Teed Up won the opening night feature at Galway, the Connacht Hotel Handicap, in the hands of jockey Ray Barron.

The 7/2 race favourite, trained by Emmet Mullins, had a half length to spare at the finishing line from The Very Man in the two-mile one furlong contest.

The six-year-old winner, a recent Tramore runner-up, was another big winner on the CV of former rider, Emmet Mullins, who trained Noble Yeats to win the 2022 Aintree Grand National.

Gordon Elliott’s Shajak was third in Monday’s highlight, a half-length behind the runner-up The Very Man, with HMS Seahorse next home in fourth.

Top owner JP McManus had an opening evening double courtesy of Mystical Power (7/4f, jockey Mark Walsh) in the first race, the Galwaybayhotel.com&Galmont.com Novice Hurdle, and Neveradullmoment (4/1f, jockey Danny Gilligan) in the EasyFix Handicap Hurdle.

The former, a four-year-old gelded son of Galileo out of former top mare, Annie Power, was also the first leg of a double for trainer Willie Mullins, who later won the bumper with My Great Mate (9/2, Patrick Mullins).

Mythology (7/4f), second to the impressive Henry Longfellow at The Curragh on his most recent start, got on the board for Joseph O’Brien and Donegal rider Dylan Browne McMonagle.

The 8/1 shot Rio Largo was successful for breeder/trainer Luke Comer in the Claytonhotelgalway.ie Handicap over seven furlongs, in the hands of Declan McDonagh, while Youcrackmeup (16/1) gave handler Jessica Harrington and jockey Shane Foley a winner on the first night of the festival.

