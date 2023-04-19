1,414 total views, 1,414 views today
horizon, all eyes are on champion trainer Willie Mullins and his runners as he sets his sights on yet another successful season. Mullins has confirmed that he will be joining his top guns at Punchestown from Tuesday to Saturday, April 25th-29th next week, following a successful hip operation three weeks ago.
Mullins is no stranger to the Punchestown Festival and has enjoyed unprecedented success in the past, which is why his fans are eagerly anticipating the return of his runners to the course. As a 16-time champion trainer, Mullins is a force to be reckoned with, and this year will be no exception.
In a recent online interview, Mullins touched on various topics related to his horses and training methods. He expressed his admiration for stable jockey Paul Townend and discussed starting protocols, among other things. He also shared that his 93-year-old mother, Maureen, has an incredible appetite for the sport, which is a testament to the family’s love for horse racing.
One particularly interesting detail that emerged from the interview is Mullins’ attachment to a picture of triple Ladbrokes Champion Stayers’ Hurdle winner Quevega, which he keeps inside his trademark fedora. This shows just how passionate Mullins is about the sport and how dedicated he is to his runners.
With the Punchestown Festival just around the corner, fans of Willie Mullins’ horses will be eagerly anticipating their arrival on the course. With the champion trainer back in action and his top guns in tow, it’s shaping up to be another exciting season for horse racing enthusiasts.
