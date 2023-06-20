River Tiber is the real deal and wins the Coventry for Ryan Moore and Aidan O’Brien! #RoyalAscot @Ascot pic.twitter.com/r8yQ2truYB — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 20, 2023

River Tiber (11/8F) demonstrated his unbeatable prowess by triumphing in the G2 Coventry Stakes, a prestigious race for two-year-olds. The Wootton Bassett colt exhibited determination in the closing stages, fending off Army Ethos by a neck, with Bucanero Fuerte finishing three-quarters of a length behind in third place.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien secured his record-breaking tenth victory in the Coventry Stakes, with his last win achieved by Arizona in 2019. Jockey Ryan Moore played a pivotal role, marking his fourth success in this celebrated race.

O’Brien revealed the strategic decision to bring River Tiber back to a shorter distance of five furlongs in a previous race, which initially surprised them as the colt struggled to maintain sharpness. However, it became evident that River Tiber possessed the stamina and capability to comfortably handle longer distances. Throughout training, the horse consistently displayed impressive form, excelling in workouts and demonstrating strength with each session. O’Brien admitted his concern about the colt’s maturity and weight gain, but River Tiber effortlessly managed the race, cruising through the initial stages with ease.

Expressing his elation, O’Brien acknowledged the unpredictability of achieving a victory at such a prestigious event like Royal Ascot. He emphasized the relief and delight experienced by the entire team, who invest tremendous effort into this week-long racing extravaganza.

Moore described the challenging start of the race, with horses becoming agitated, and noted that River Tiber did not settle as well as usual in the stalls. Despite these obstacles, the jockey ensured a smooth journey for the colt, although he admitted to potentially allowing River Tiber to relax too much during the race. However, when confronted with a challenge from Frankie Dettori on Givemethebeatboys, River Tiber responded effectively. Another rival, Army Ethos, made a strong move in the middle of the track, prompting Moore to believe that his mount had even more to offer. Moore anticipated that River Tiber’s impressive speed could make him a contender for the Dewhurst Stakes.

Moore also praised River Tiber’s physicality, highlighting how the colt stood out among the 22 runners at the starting line, showcasing his exceptional stature.

Archie Watson, last year’s winning trainer, expressed satisfaction with Army Ethos’s performance, narrowly missing out on securing consecutive Coventry Stakes victories. Watson commended the horse’s outstanding class since his acquisition at the Somerville Yearling Sale by bloodstock agent Oliver St Lawrence. The initial plan involved participating in Ayr before targeting Royal Ascot.

Hollie Doyle, Army Ethos’s jockey, believed that being on the opposite side of the track might have been more favorable, allowing for a greater challenge against the eventual winner. Nevertheless, she emphasized the horse’s potential and his flawless straight-running performance, affirming that Army Ethos is a promising and developing talent.

In summary, River Tiber’s determined win in the Coventry Stakes solidifies his unbeaten record, while Army Ethos showcased remarkable potential and resilience in his pursuit of victory.

