Royal Ascot 2026: TV Coverage, Race Times, Distances & Prizemoney

Royal Ascot’s 5-day festival begins on Tuesday with live coverage in Ireland on Virgin Media and Racing TV.

There there are a number of small changes to this year’s meeting, starting with the Windsor Castle Stakes now being a six furlong contest with sire restrictions.

The Norfolk Stakes and the Chesham Stakes have swapped positions, with the former now the first race on the Saturday in order to maximise television exposure for that race in the USA.

On Thursday, the Gold Cup and the Britannia Stakes will be run at slightly earlier times in order to avoid a clash with the FIFA World Cup, while the upper handicap limit for the Copper Horse has been reduced to 100 from 105, in order to support the Listed Grand Cup at York Racecourse.

DAY ONE TUESDAY 16TH JUNE TOTAL PRIZE MONEY £2,765,000

2.30pm The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 4+ £800,000 Straight mile

3.05pm The Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 2 £200,000 Six furlongs

3.40pm The King Charles III Stakes (Group 1) 3+ £700,000 Five furlongs

4.20pm The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) 3 colts £700,000 Round (old) mile

5.00pm The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) 4+ £120,000 Two miles, four furlongs

5.35pm The Wolferton Stakes (Listed) 4+ £125,000 One mile, two furlongs

6.10pm The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) 4+ £120,000 One mile, six furlongs

DAY TWO WEDNESDAY 17TH JUNE TOTAL PRIZE MONEY £2,110,000

2.30pm The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 2 fillies £175,000 Five furlongs

3.05pm The Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 3 £265,000 One mile, six furlongs

3.40pm The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 4+ fillies & mares £250,000 Round (old) mile

4.20pm The Prince of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) 4+ £1,000,000 One mile, two furlongs

5.00pm The Royal Hunt Cup (Handicap) 3+ £175,000 Straight mile

5.35pm The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) 4+ fillies & mares £120,000 Straight mile

6.10pm The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 2 £125,000 Six furlongs

DAY THREE THURSDAY 18TH JUNE TOTAL PRIZE MONEY £1,620,000

2.30pm The Chesham Stakes (Listed) 2 £125,000 Seven furlongs

3.05pm The King George V Stakes (Handicap) 3 £120,000 One mile, four furlongs

3.40pm The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 3 fillies £250,000 One mile, four furlongs

4.15pm The Gold Cup (Group 1) 4+ £700,000 Two miles, four furlongs

4.50pm The Britannia Stakes (Handicap) 3 colts & geldings £130,000 Straight mile

5.35pm The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 3 £175,000 One mile, two furlongs

6.10pm The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) 3+ £120,000 Seven furlongs

DAY FOUR FRIDAY 19TH JUNE TOTAL PRIZE MONEY £2,135,000

2.30pm The Albany Stakes (Group 3) 2 fillies £125,000 Six furlongs

3.05pm The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 3 colts & fillies £700,000 Six furlongs

3.40pm The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 3+ £120,000 One mile, four furlongs

4.20pm The Coronation Stakes (Group 1) 3 fillies £700,000 Round (old) mile

5.00pm The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) 3 fillies £120,000 Straight mile

5.35pm The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 3 colts & geldings £250,000 One mile, four furlongs

6.10pm The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) 3 £120,000 Five furlongs

DAY FIVE SATURDAY 20TH JUNE TOTAL PRIZE MONEY £2,015,000

2.30pm The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 2 £175,000 Five furlongs

3.05pm The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 4+ £250,000 One mile, four furlongs

3.40pm The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 4+ £1,000,000 Six furlongs

4.20pm The Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 3 £175,000 Seven furlongs

5.00pm The Wokingham Stakes (Handicap) 3+ £175,000 Six furlongs

5.35pm The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) 3 £120,000 One mile, two furlongs

6.10pm The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) 4+ £120,000 Two miles, six furlongs

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