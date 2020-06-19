Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Friday’s feature race at Royal Ascot is the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup over six furlongs. The race is off at 3.35pm and will have five Irish runners.

Sky Sports Racing will again show every race with Virgin Media One and UTV/ITV1 starting their coverage at 1.30pm.

Today is a busy day from an Irish-trained perspective with a total of 11 runners from three different stables: Aidan O’Brien, Katy Brown and Jessica Harrington.

The full day’s schedule for Friday 19th June 2020, with Irish-trained runners listed, is as follows:

1.15 The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105) 3 £35,000 Five furlongs

1.50 The Albany Stakes (Group 3) 2 year-old fillies £45,000 Six furlongs

Mother Earth (Ryan Moore) for Aidan O’Brien

2.25 The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 2 £50,000 Five furlongs

Lipizzaner (Ryan Moore) for Aidan O’Brien

Papal Bee (Cieren Fallon) for Katy Brown

3.00 The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 4+ £125,000 One mile, four furlongs

Anthony Van Dyck (Ryan Moore) for Aidan O’Brien

3.35 The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 3 colts & fillies £250,000 Six furlongs

Lope Y Fernandez (Ryan Moore) for Aidan O’Brien

Pistoletto (Danny Tudhope) for Aidan O’Brien

Royal Lytham (Pat Cosgrave) for Aidan O’Brien

Southern Hills (Silvestre De Souza) for Aidan O’Brien

Millisle (Tom Marquand) for Jessica Harrington

4.10 The Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 3 £110,000 One mile, six furlongs

Nobel Prize (Frankie Dettori) for Aidan O’Brien

Santiago (Ryan Moore) for Aidan O’Brien

4.40 The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105) 3+ £60,000 One mile, four furlongs