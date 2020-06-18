Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Today’s highlight is the Ascot Gold Cup, but unfortunately this year there isn’t any Irish runner in the day’s main race. Kew Gardens was being prepared for the contest but Aidan O’Brien wasn’t fully happy with him last week so the decision was taken not to travel to Royal Ascot with him.

Sky Sports Racing will again have every one of today’s races live, going on air at 12.30pm. Virgin Media One and UTV/ITV 1 will be live from 1.30pm and will broadcast six of the day’s races.

The number of Irish-trained runners on day three is just four, all coming from Ballydoyle (as below).

Thursday 18th June 2020

1.15 The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105) 3 £35,000 One mile, two furlongs

1.50 The Wolferton Stakes (Listed) 4+ £50,000 One mile, two furlongs

Sir Dragonet (Ryan Moore) for Aidan O’Brien

2.25 The Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 3 £60,000 Seven furlongs

King Of Athens (Seán Levey) for Aidan O’Brien.

Monarch Of Egypt (Ryan Moore) for Aidan O’Brien.

3.00 The Chesham Stakes (Listed) 2 £40,000 Seven furlongs

Battleground (Ryan Moore) for Aidan O’Brien.

3.35 The Gold Cup (Group 1) 4+ £250,000 Two miles, four furlongs

4.10 The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105) 3 colts & geldings £60,000 One mile

4.40 The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105) 3 fillies £60,000 One mile.