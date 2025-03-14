HomeNewsWonderwall and Wodhooh wins mean 7 Irish-trained winners today
Wonderwall and Wodhooh wins mean 7 Irish-trained winners today

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Wonderwall and Rob James win the Foxhunters for trainer Sam Curling. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Wonderwall (28/1) and Wodhooh won races five and six on the final day at Cheltenham to complete and Irish clean weep of the card on day four.

In the Foxhunters, the Sam Curling-prepared nine-year-old son of Yeats, Wonderwall, with Rob James riding, defeated previous dual runner-up in the race Its On The Line (4/1) and Derek O’Connor.

Gordon Elliott’s Willitgoahead, owned by Bective Stud, was third at 13/2.

Wodhooh (9/2) won the final race of the festival, the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys Handicap Hurdle for the same successful candidates as last year, Danny Gilligan and Gordon Elliott.

Act Of Authority (28/1) was second to the only Elliott winner of Cheltenham 2025. The runner-up for Olly Murphy, was ridden by Lewis Sanders.

Raglan Road (25/1) and Taponthego (8/1) were third and fourth for Waterford handler, Henry de Bromhead. The former was piloted by Gavin Brouder, with the latter the mount of Mikey ‘Connor.

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
