Ulster Head Coach Richie Murphy Names Team for Pre-Season Clash Against Exeter Chiefs

Ulster Head Coach Richie Murphy has announced his team to take on Exeter Chiefs in a pre-season fixture at Sandy Park tomorrow, with kick-off scheduled for 5 PM. The province heads into the match with momentum, following a 26-19 victory over Benetton at Kingspan Stadium last weekend.

Second-rower Alan O’Connor will captain the side, partnering Kieran Treadwell in the engine room. The front row sees Andrew Warwick return at loosehead prop, with James McCormick at hooker and trialist Corrie Barrett getting his chance at tighthead prop.

The Rea brothers, Matty and Marcus, start at blindside and openside flanker, respectively, while promising development talent James McNabney completes the back row at No. 8.

In the half-back pairing, Nathan Doak continues at scrum-half, teaming up with Kiwi Aidan Morgan at fly-half. Morgan made his Ulster debut last week and will be looking to build on his performance.

The centre combination sees Ben Carson starting at inside centre, alongside Jude Postlethwaite at outside centre, fresh off a try-scoring performance against Benetton. The duo is familiar with success, having been key members of Ireland’s U20 Grand Slam-winning squad under Murphy in 2022.

On the wings, trialist Zac Ward earns his first start on the left after coming off the bench last week, while Aaron Sexton retains his spot on the right wing. Ethan McIlroy completes the back three at full-back.

Murphy has named a strong 14-man bench, opting for an 8:6 forward-to-back split. The replacements include John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Scott Wilson, Henry Walker, Harry Sheridan, Reuben Crothers, David McCann, and Nick Timoney for the forwards. In the backs, Dave Shanahan, James Humphreys, Mike Lowry, Stewart Moore, and newcomer Werner Kok will provide cover, along with Ben Moxham, who continues his recovery from a long-term injury.

This fixture will provide Ulster with another crucial test as they prepare for the upcoming season, and fans can follow live match coverage on Ulster Rugby’s official channels.

**Ulster Starting XV vs Exeter Chiefs (Saturday, September 14, 5 PM, Sandy Park)**

(15-9): Ethan McIlroy, Zac Ward*, Jude Postlethwaite, Ben Carson, Aaron Sexton, Aidan Morgan, Nathan Doak

(1-8): Andrew Warwick, James McCormick, Corrie Barrett*, Alan O’Connor (C), Kieran Treadwell, Matty Rea, Marcus Rea, James McNabney

**Replacements**:

John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Scott Wilson, Henry Walker, Harry Sheridan, Reuben Crothers, David McCann, Nick Timoney, Dave Shanahan, James Humphreys, Mike Lowry, Stewart Moore, Werner Kok, Ben Moxham

_*Trialist with Ulster Rugby’s Senior Men’s squad_*

