Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins has named a 28-man squad for their final pre-season fixture against Bristol Bears tomorrow, with kick-off set for 2 PM at the Bears’ High Performance Centre.

The match will serve as Connacht’s last warm-up before the start of the new season.

There are **12 changes** from the side that earned a hard-fought win against Glasgow Warriors last weekend. Notably, **Mack Hansen** returns to the starting lineup for the first time since January, adding firepower to the backline. Irish internationals **Dave Heffernan**, **Cian Prendergast** (who will captain the side), and **Caolin Blade** are also back in the starting XV.

**Josh Ioane**, who impressed during his debut last week, will continue at fly-half, while **Shane Jennings** retains his spot on the wing, joined by **Andrew Smith**. Rising star **Hugh Gavin** starts at inside centre, while **Piers O’Conor** moves from full-back to outside centre to face his former club.

In the pack, Connacht sees a complete overhaul. **Peter Dooley**, **Sam Illo**, **Oisin Dowling**, **Niall Murray**, **Josh Murphy**, and **Shamus Hurley-Langton** will all start in the forward pack, giving them a chance to impress ahead of the season opener.

The replacements bench features **13 players**, including Academy talents **Fiachna Barrett**, **Sean Naughton**, and **Finn Treacy**, adding to the depth and competition within the squad.

Connacht fans will be eager to see the team’s final pre-season performance as they fine-tune their preparations for the upcoming campaign.

**Connacht Matchday Squad vs Bristol Bears (Friday, September 13, 2024, 2 PM @ Bristol Bears HPC)**

**Starting XV**

(15-9): Mack Hansen, Shane Jennings, Piers O’Conor, Hugh Gavin, Andrew Smith, Josh Ioane, Caolin Blade

(1-8): Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan, Sam Illo, Oisin Dowling, Niall Murray, Josh Murphy, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Cian Prendergast (C)

**Replacements**:

Denis Buckley, Eoin de Buitlear, Fiachna Barrett, Darragh Murray, David O’Connor, Paul Boyle, Conor Oliver, Sean Jansen, Ben Murphy, Sean Naughton, David Hawkshaw, Byron Ralston, Finn Treacy

Connacht’s squad showcases a mix of experience and youth, providing an exciting opportunity to assess squad depth ahead of the upcoming season.

