Connors and Clarkson back in full training with Leinster

Leinster Rugby head coach Leo Cullen has issued an injury update ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship game against Ulster at the RDS Arena – their first interprovincial game of the season (Kick-Off: 8.00 pm).

Thomas Clarkson and Will Connors have returned to training for the province after their respective hamstring and knee injuries.

Clarkson helped his club Dublin University to a dramatic victory over Lansdowne in the Energia Men’s All-Ireland League at the weekend.

Connors will undergo further assessment in his first week of full training since picking up his knee injury.

Jamison Gibson-Park will also be assessed throughout the week after he missed Ireland’s win over Argentina with a thigh injury.

Jack Conan, Johnny Sexton and James Ryan are not available for selection this weekend after picking up injuries on international duty.

Conan and Ryan withdrew late from the Ireland matchday 23 to face Argentina, whom they were both set to start against.

Number eight Conan will be further reviewed this week for a quad injury while lock Ryan has entered the Graduated Return to Play Protocols.

Leinster and Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will be unavailable for three to five weeks due to a knee and ankle issue.

Conor O’Brien and Dave Kearney are also unavailable after picking up injuries in last week’s Leinster ‘A’ win away to Ulster.

O’Brien will be sidelined for several months after sustaining a hamstring injury while Kearney will only need a couple of weeks to recover from his back injury.

No updates were given on the status of prop Michael Milne and back Rory O’Loughlin who continue to recover from their calf and shoulder injuries.

