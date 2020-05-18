Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Robin Copeland has put pen to paper on a three year deal at French Pro D2 club Soyaux Angoulême XV Charente. It is the second division of rugby in France.

Best of luck with everything in the future @robocopey 👊 https://t.co/7Bc9bjLxSw — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) May 18, 2020

It is understood the 32 year old Wexford man will make the move to France next season after playing two seasons with Connacht at The Sportsground. He also played with Munster and the Cardiff Blues. He has also been capped once by Ireland under the reigns of Joe Schmidt. This cap against Georgia in the autumn international in 2019.

Copeland will now look forward to his journey in France and will be a massive addition to the side that finished 9th in the Pro D2 in the 2018/19 season. Home for Copeland will be at the Stade Chanzy which has a capacity of 8,000. Copeland has since released a statement on his Twitter confirming the news. He said “I loved my time in Galway with Connacht Rugby, but sadly my time has come to an end”. He continued, “I genuinely loved going to work everyday, even when things didn’t go to plan”. Furthermore, he wished all at the club the best of luck for next season. He said France was always a place he wanted to play in. Stating, “For me, my next stop is a place I always wanted to play in, France.” He said it was an opportunity that simply couldn’t be passed up.

We wish Robin and his girlfriend Harriet the very best of luck in France.