Ireland 7s Star Conroy Scores 50th WS Try But Team Falls Short

The Ireland men’s national sevens team fell short of a second successive semi-final after a dramatic 14-12 loss to hosts Canada in the final leg of the 2021 World Rugby Sevens Series.

James Topping’s side had previously finished at the summit of their pool for the second tournament in a row but failed to reach the final four, finishing eighth overall.

The two losses on the second day saw the side finish the competition in sixth behind champions South Africa, runners-up Great Britain, Kenya, Canada and the United States.

Winger Jordan Conroy became the first Irishman to score 50 tries in the World Series after scores in four games of the tournament.

Conroy managed this feat in just 10 World Series events, averaging five tries per event to reach the half-century.

Ireland began the tournament strongly with two wins a draw in their pool for the second week running sealing the top spot once again.

A late Niall Comerford try gave the side the win against Germany, while Jamaica suffered a second successive defeat to the boys in green.

A 12-12 draw with Great Britain was enough to finish first in the group and earn a match-up with Canada on Day Two.

Ireland led the hosts until a late try from the Canucks gave them the opportunity to kick for the win, which they did.

The USA kept Topping’s side scoreless in a 19-0 rout in the fifth-place semi-finals and another late concession against Hong Kong saw the side finish eighth, ultimately disappointing after a strong first day.

The six points they earned at Edmonton was enough to keep the side in the top six of the overall World Series table, edging out Germany by four after they had taken fifth place at the tournament.

Ireland will now look to the 2022 season following the climax of a year in which the side broke new ground, making the Olympics and reaching a World Series semi-final.

Ireland Squad – Edmonton 7s

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Chris Cosgrave (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC)

Shane Jennings (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

Sean Kearns (Ireland Sevens)

Steven Kilgallen (UCD RFC)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College RFC) (capt)

Ben Moxham (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Aaron O’Sullivan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Conor Phillips (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

Liam Turner (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

