Ireland Name Squad To Face USA

Ireland have named the matchday 23 that will take on the USA on Saturday, July 10th at 7:15 pm in Dublin.

The side is less experienced than the one that played Japan last week.

Eight uncapped players make the squad with four of them starting – all four uncapped starters are Ulster players.

Dave Kilcoyne and Ronan Kelleher start once again with Ulster prop Tom O’Toole earning his first cap alongside them at tighthead prop.

James Ryan will captain the side once again with Leinster teammate Ryan Baird beside him in the second row.

Caelan Doris is the most experienced player in the Ireland back row with eight caps to his name.

Nick Timoney will make his Ireland debut at openside flanker while Gavin Coombes makes will also make his first start for the boys in green.

Munster’s Craig Casey is also set to make his first start for Ireland at scrum-half with Joey Carbery beside him in the number 10 role.

Carbery is starting his second consecutive game for Ireland since being out of the squad for two years.

Veteran Stuart McCloskey will partner with Ulsterman James Hume for the first time at the international level.

Andrew Conway returns to the Irish starting lineup and is part of a back three, including Hugo Keenan and debutant winger Robert Baloucoune.

The bench includes four uncapped players and the eight players have a collective total of 29 caps between them, with tighthead Finlay Bealham having a personal tally of 15.

The game will be televised live on RTÉ 2.

Ireland Team V USA

Backs

15. Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster) 12 caps

14. Robert Baloucoune (Enniskillen/Ulster) uncapped

13. James Hume (Banbridge/Ulster) uncapped

12. Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster) 5 caps

11. Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 24 caps

10. Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 23 caps

9. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster) 2 caps

Forwards

1. Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 44 caps

2. Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 12 caps

3. Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster) uncapped

4. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster) 4 caps

5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 36 caps captain

6. Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 8 caps

7. Nick Timoney (Banbridge/Ulster) uncapped

8. Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/Munster) 1 cap

Replacements

16. Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) 5 caps

17. Ed Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 5 caps

18. Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht) 15 caps

19. Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster) uncapped

20. Paul Boyle (Buccaneers/Connacht) uncapped

21. Caolin Blade (Galwegians/Connacht) uncapped

22. Harry Byrne (Lansdowne/Leinster) uncapped

23. Will Addison (Enniskillen/Ulster) 4 caps

