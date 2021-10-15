Ireland Sevens Squads Set for Pre-Season Tournament In Elche

By
James Hanly
-
Team Ireland Sevens Tokyo 2020
6 July 2021; Team Ireland has officially selected the Mens Rugby Sevens Team who will compete at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Following their exciting dominance in the final Olympic Repechage in Monaco, the Irish team have made history in becoming the first Rugby team that will compete for Ireland at the Olympic Games. Pictured are Team Ireland rugby 7's squad and management, back row, from left, physio Orla Armstrong, doctor Stuart O'Flanagan, analyst Alan Walsh, Adam Leavy, Jack Kelly, Harry McNulty, Terry Kennedy, Jordan Conroy, Bryan Mollen, strength and conditioning coach Ed Slattery, assistant coach James Topping, head coach Anthony Eddy and front row, from left, Gavin Mullin, Hugo Lennox, Foster Horan, Billy Dardis, Mark Roche, Greg O'Shea and Ian Fitzpatrick during a Tokyo 2020 Official Team Ireland Announcement for Rugby 7s at Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

 1,028 total views,  1,028 views today

The Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens squads will step up their preparations for the season ahead at this weekend’s annual Elche 7s tournament

IRFU Director of Sevens and Women’s Rugby, Anthony Eddy, has selected a 12-player Ireland Men’s squad for the trip to Spain. Fifteen players have been named in the Ireland Women’s panel as focus intensifies on the back-to-back World Series tournaments in Dubai in late November/early December.

Ireland Men, coming off the back of encouraging performances in World Series events in Vancouver and Edmonton last month, will face France, Spain, Germany, and invitational sides Zastava and Viator Barbarians at the Elche 7s, while Ireland Women will return to action against Belgium, Poland, Spain, and Viator Costa Blanca on Saturday and Sunday.

Eddy has selected an exciting mix of youth and experience in both panels, with Olympians Terry Kennedy, Jordan Conroy and Hugo Lennox included in the Men’s squad alongside Leinster Academy backs Niall Comerford and Chris Cosgrave, who impressed in Canada last month. Ireland U20 international Jude Postlethwaite is also named in the traveling party.

Lucy Mulhall will lead Ireland Women, who have plenty of World Series experience within their ranks, while Erin King and Katie Whelan will be among those hoping to showcase their talents on the international stage having stood out for Leinster during the recent U18 Women’s Inter-Provincial Series.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Eddy said the Elche 7s tournament will provide both squads with a valuable opportunity to build towards the campaign ahead:

“The Elche Tournament is always a good event, and the players are looking forward to it. This tournament provides us with a good opportunity to see some new faces as we prepare for the new HSBC World Sevens Series season.

“There is good depth in both the Men’s and Women’s squads and competition for places in World Series Tournaments will be a real contest so it is important that we go to Elche with an attitude of performing well.”

A Youtube live stream of the Elche 7s is available here.

 

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad:

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Chris Cosgrave (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Fergus Jemphrey (Blackheath RFC/IQ Rugby)

Sean Kearns (Irish Sevens)

Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College RFC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Matthew McDonald (IQ Rugby)

Aaron O’Sullivan (Blackrock College RFC)

Jude Postlethwaite (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC).

 

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad:

Claire Boles (Railway Union)

Megan Burns (Blackrock College)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union)

Katie Heffernan (Mullingar/Railway Union)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union)

Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere)

Erin King (Old Belvedere)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College)

Maeve Liston (Blackrock College)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians)

Grace Moore (Railway Union/IQ Rugby)

Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College)

Katie Whelan (Enniscorthy).

 

Elche 7s Schedule:

Saturday, 16th October:

Women’s team v Belgium, 10:20 Irish time

Men’s team v Zastava, 11:00 Irish time

Women’s team v Poland, 12:00 Irish time

Men’s team v Germany, 13:20 Irish time

Women’s team v Viator Costa Blanca, 13:40 Irish time

Men’s team v France, 15:00 Irish time

Women’s team v Spain, 16:00 Irish time.

 

Sunday, 17th October:

Men’s team v Spain, 10:40 Irish time

Men’s team v Viator Barbarians, 12:00 Irish time

Play-Off Matches, TBC.

To read more in-depth and up-to-date Irish and international rugby news, click here.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here