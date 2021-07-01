Ireland U20 Winger Ben Moxham Ready For England Test

Ireland under-20s winger Ben Moxham is ready for his side’s match against England U20s on Thursday night in Cardiff.

The winger has started both of Ireland’s games prior to their Triple Crown match against the English is an admirer of their game.

Moxham noted that England U20s are a very physical side that like to kick – similar to Eddie Jones’ England of late in that sense.

“They’re definitely a good side – probably the best side we’re going to face yet,” said the Larne native.

He complimented the performances of their back three in their first two games and understands they will be a challenge.

However, the 20-year-old relishes the challenge facing him.

Moxham has come a long way since getting into rugby five years ago after not making it in football.

After deciding on rugby because it was “the only other sport” in Larne and putting a lot of hard work behind the scenes, he was recruited by Ulster.

Moxham has been working with the seniors at Ravenhill for a year and says that training with them has improved his game greatly.

“Training with the [Ulster] seniors has helped me massively…You’ve got [Jacob] Stockdale, [Ian] Madigan, James Hume and others that are eager to help you as a young player.”

Moxham cited his coaches and full-back, Jamie Osborne, as figures that have helped him throughout the U20 Six Nations Championship so far.

The Ulster winger said that Head Coach Richie Murphy has been a huge help to him.

His defensive game is his strong point in his own opinion and the connection he has with Osborne on the pitch has helped him to do his job well.

“Jamie’s [a] really good [communicator], it makes my job a lot easier.”

The Ireland U20s match against England U20s kicks off at 8 pm on Thursday night and will be available to watch on RTÉ News Now and the RTÉ Player.

Click here to see the starting lineup.

