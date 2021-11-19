Ireland v Argentina – Preview, Teams, Odds, Where To Watch

1 total views, 1 views today

The Ireland Men’s national team face Argentina in their final test of the Autumn Nations Series and the 2021 calendar year.

Andy Farrell’s side will aim to close out the year on a high and finish their Autumn Internationals with a 100% record from three games following previous wins over Japan and the All Blacks.

On top of this, the Irish have the chance to extend their win streak to eight and take a huge amount of momentum with them into the next Six Nations tournament.

Their impressive wins this November have showcased an expansive brand of attacking rugby that the team has only previously tapped into on occasion.

However, the matchday squad is a slight departure from those that faced their last two opponents, but every player has had a run-out in the system Andy Farrell and his backroom are pushing.

Argentina are searching for their second win of the Autumn Internationals to end the year after a dismal run of form starting with the beginning of The Rugby Championship in August.

Their last win came against Italy and before that a depleted Wales side who they played twice in the middle of a British and Irish Lions tour.

It was a convincing, clinical victory but the week before had exposed the defensive frailties and indiscipline that has plagued them since as they allowed Wales to rescue a draw from the clutches of defeat.

Average penalties conceded 2016-2021 pic.twitter.com/wTrPlX0U5E — Russ Petty (@rpetty80) November 19, 2021

Argentina currently have the third-highest average penalty count of Rugby Championship and Six Nations sides this year, conceding 13 per game – in contrast, Ireland have the best with their figure sitting at 10.

Argentina are actually the side that are improving their penalty count – it shot up to 14 in 2020 but has reduced by one ahead of their last game of the year.

Ireland, on the other hand, have conceded considerably more penalties under Andy Farrell than they did with Joe Schmidt as Head Coach.

However, Ireland kept it low compared to other teams and have made up for the increase with their impressive set-piece ability and now a more exciting attacking structure.

Argentina have not. This year was the first time they have won three times in a calendar year under Ledesma yet the famous win over New Zealand last November feels a lifetime away.

A fourth win of the year this year will improve morale in the squad but their discipline needs to improve if they are to find the consistency they crave.

Teams

Ireland

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 15 caps

14. Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 1 cap

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps

12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 52 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 8 caps

10. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 26 caps

9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 91 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 15 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 51 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 65 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps CAPTAIN

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 11 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps

8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 22 caps

Replacements

16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap

17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 111 caps

18. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 1 cap

19. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 24 caps

20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 78 caps

21. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 3 caps

22. Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap

23. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 95 caps

Argentina

Emiliano Boffelli (Edinburgh), Mateo Carreras (Newcastle Falcons), Matias Moroni (Leicester Tigers), Jeronimo de la Fuente (Perpignan), Lucio Cinti (London Irish) Santiago Carreras (Gloucester), Tomas Cubelli (Biarritz); Thomas Gallo (Benetton), Julian Montoya (Leicester Tigers, capt), Francisco Gomez Kodela (Lyon);Guido Petti (Bordeaux), Tomas Lavanini (Clermont Auvergne) Santiago Grondona (Exeter), Marcos Kremer (Stade Francais), Pablo Matera (Crusaders).

Replacements: Facundo Bosch (La Rochelle), Ignacio Calles (Pau), Eduardo Bello (Zebre Parma), Lucas Paulos (Brive), Facundo Isa (Toulon), Gonzalo Bertranou (Dragons), Nicolas Sanchez (Stade Francais), Facundo Cordero (Exeter Chiefs).

Odds

Ireland 1/8

Draw 25/1

Argentina 5/1

Where To Watch

The match will kick off at 2:15 pm on Sunday, November 21 with live coverage available on RTÉ 2 (1:30 pm) and Channel 4 (1:45 pm).

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com