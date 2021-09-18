Italy v Ireland – Preview, Teams, Where To Watch

3 total views, 3 views today
Ireland face hosts Italy in the second of three qualifiers in the race for the final European qualifying spot for Rugby World Cup 2021 in New Zealand (played in 2022).
Adam Griggs’ side are coming off a shock 8-7 loss to Spain on Monday which puts their qualification hopes in the balance as other results now need to go their way over the next two rounds.
Ireland scored an early try in response to Spanish pressure that yielded the game’s opening points but the team were lethargic and lacked a finishing touch for most of the game.
They grew to lack urgency and a solid, physical Spanish side thrived on that and found their way into the lead nine minutes from time, with Ireland failing to regain it before the final whistle.
Italy won their first game of the tournament with a five-star performance over Six Nations rivals Scotland.
Their five tries helped them to a 25-point victory over the Scots and, coupled with the Irish loss to Spain, now has the side in prime position to qualify from the tournament.
The home advantage Italy have may play into their favour but no fans will be present.
The match will determine what will be at stake in the final round of the Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier.
Teams
Ireland: Eimear Considine; Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Eve Higgins, Sene Naoupu, Beibhinn Parsons; Stacey Flood, Kathryn Dane; Laura Feely, Cliodhna Moloney, Linda Djougang; Nichola Fryday, Sam Monaghan; Dorothy Wall, Edel McMahon, Ciara Griffin.
Replacements: Neve Jones, Lindsay Peat, Leah Lyons, Brittany Hogan, Claire Molloy, Emily Lane, Enya Breen, Lauren Delany.
Italy: TBA
Where To Watch
Italy v Ireland will take place at the tournament’s host stadium, the Stade Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma. The game will kick-off at 2 pm on Sunday, September 19 and coverage of it will be shown on the RTÉ Player, as well as YouTube.