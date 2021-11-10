Ireland Women’s Rugby announce team for USA test

1,611 total views, 1,611 views today
Manager Adam Griggs has announced the Ireland Women’s squad for the first of their Autumn tests against the USA Eagles
Ireland women’s rugby are back in action after their heartbreak in Parma. The side was narrowly beaten and missed out on qualification for the upcoming World Cup in New Zealand.
This has been a hectic week in the media for the players after the Director of Irish women’s rugby Anthony Eddy made controversial claims to the media about the team’s lack of success. Some current and former players have spoken out against the Director on social media in recent days.
Anthony Eddy's comments have now been described as "slurry" by a member of the current Ireland team who is in camp preparing to play on Friday and "spineless" by a current player and recent international. Quite an impacthttps://t.co/14wizGx9fp
— Rúaidhrí O'Connor (@RuaidhriOC) November 9, 2021
Players Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Nichola Fryday spoke in a press conference today and said that they are only focused on their job at hand; their game against the Americans.
Manager Adam Griggs has shown his excitement in facing the star-studded USA team:
“We have had two good weeks of preparation for the Autumn Tests and the group are excited to get back out on the pitch and put that hard work into action. A first Test at the RDS under Friday night lights will be a special occasion and we’re looking forward to having family, friends, and our supporters back in the stands to get behind us.”
Ireland v USA Eagles will kick off at 19:45 on Friday 12th November in the RDS.
Their next match will be against Japan at 15:00 on Saturday 20th November.
Ireland Women’s squad v USA Eagle
Ireland women: 15. Lauren Delany, 14. Laura Sheehan, 13. Eimear Considine, 12. Sene Naoupu, 11. Beibhinn Parsons, 10. Stacey Flood, 9. Ailsa Hughes; 1. Lindsay Peat, 2. Cliodhna Moloney, 3. Leah Lyons, 4. Nichola Fryday, 5. Sam Monaghan, 6. Ciara Griffin (c), 7. Edel McMahon, 8. Anna Caplice
Replacements: 16. Neve Jones, 17. Katie O’Dwyer, 18. Linda Djougang, 19. Hannah O’Connor, 20. Maeve Óg O’Leary, 21. Kathryn Dane, 22. Eve Higgins, 23. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe
