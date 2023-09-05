The excitement is building as Ireland prepares to kick off their RWC campaign.



Their 2023 Rugby World Cup starts this Saturday at 2pm against Romania.

However, there are some crucial injury updates that are causing fans to hold their breath.

Injury Woes for Ireland

Ireland’s forwards coach, Paul O’Connell, announced some concerning news regarding key players ahead of the Tonga clash.

Jack Conan, Dave Kilcoyne, and Dan Sheehan, who are expected to play a significant role in the World Cup, will have to wait until at least the Tonga game to start their campaign.

Injuries have sidelined these talented players, and their absence will be felt.

Jack Conan’s dynamic ball-carrying ability and work rate in the back row have been a significant asset for Ireland.

Dave Kilcoyne, an experienced prop, adds stability to the scrum and provides valuable experience in the front row.

Dan Sheehan, the rising star in the hooker position, will hopefully a vital part of the squad. Let’s hope he plays against Tonga.

Sexton’s Return

Amidst these injury concerns, there is a ray of hope for Irish rugby fans. Johnny Sexton, the veteran fly-half, is set to make his return to the starting lineup against Romania. Sexton served a suspension for indiscipline during the Champions Cup final in May but is now back and raring to go.

Sexton’s experience, composure under pressure, and precise kicking have been invaluable to Ireland over the years. His return couldn’t have come at a better time, as Ireland seeks to navigate a challenging World Cup campaign. His presence on the field will undoubtedly boost the team’s confidence and provide the leadership needed to overcome the obstacles that lie ahead.

