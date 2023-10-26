World Rugby’s Decision on Alleged Racial Slur by Bongi Mbonambi

Bongi Mbonambi will not face charges for the alleged racial slur towards Tom Curry, according to World Rugby.

The governing body cited “insufficient evidence,” and the case is considered closed.

Bongi Mbonambi is in full flight and full of energy at the Boks training session just outside Paris. #Springboks #RWC2023 🇿🇦🏉 pic.twitter.com/XCwW4FNFMR — Hendrik Cronjé (@hendrikcronje71) October 25, 2023

Here’s the FULL WORLD RUGBY STATEMENT:

“World Rugby has reviewed allegations by England’s Tom Curry regarding discriminatory language used by South Africa’s Mbongeni Mbonambi. The review covered the recent England versus South Africa Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final and a previous match in the Autumn Nations Series 2022.

World Rugby takes discrimination allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation, considering all available evidence, including match footage, audio, and input from both teams. The conclusion is that there is currently insufficient evidence to proceed with charges, and the matter is considered closed unless additional evidence emerges.

It’s important to note that World Rugby acknowledges Tom Curry’s good faith in making the allegations, and there’s no indication of deliberate falsehood or malice.

World Rugby is also concerned about the social media abuse both players have endured this week. Discrimination, abuse, or hate speech have no place in rugby or society, and World Rugby encourages fans to uphold the sport’s values of respect, integrity, and solidarity.”

