The IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) has installed automatic temperature technology at five High performance centres according to Leinsterrugby.ie.

Daily temperature checks are a mandatory part of current protocols. All players and staff must undergo to enter and access high performance centres. The technology known as the DAMO Thermo check has been installed at each of the IRFU’ five designated high performance centres. These are Leinster Rugby at UCD, Connacht Rugby (The Sportsground), Munster Rugby (UL), Ulster Rugby (Kingspan Stadium) and the IRFU high performance centre which is based in Blanchardstown.

Rod McLoughlin medical director at the IRFU said, “The temperature check is just one of the protocols that must be undergone upon entry so this technology will help streamline the entry process to the HPCs and reduce the number of close contacts of staff”. Mr McLoughlin continued, “Anyone with an adverse temperature reading will not be permitted to enter the HPC and will be stood down to undergo further medical screening.”

The IRFU has worked with Dublin company Keltech IOT on the installation and temperature reading system training. The devices are supplied by Irish company Focal Media.