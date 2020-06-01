Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

The IRFU have issued a roadmap for a return to rugby for its 217 clubs and will issue more guidelines and details on Friday.

A statement issued by the IRFU said the main reason why the roadmap was drawn up was to provide high level clarity to clubs and ensure Covid 19 safety measures are taken before activities can take place. The rugby guidelines will be issued on June 5th, in accordance to both the Irish and Northern Ireland governments.

A club Covid 19 safety officer is also appointed to ensure compliance with public health protocols at the club. However, RTE Sport state that they may only return to work only in accordance to government protocols. Director of Rugby Development, Colin McEntee said, “Like everyone else, our community has been following the updates to government roadmaps and recovery plans and asking when clubs can reopen. That’s from junior clubs right up to our men’s and women’s clubs in the Energia All-Ireland League”.

He continued, “Many clubs are already looking at revised operating procedures. This plan is about helping all clubs move forward as one in providing health and well-being opportunities for their community”. Mr McEntee said, “”I’m hopeful our clubs can rise to the challenge. The support will be there for them at both national and provincial level. From there, we can look at a graduated return to rugby with a focus on reduced activities and non-contact forms of the game along the way.”

Let’s hope we can some sort of return to games in the coming days and weeks.