IRFU Launch New Women’s Rugby Season Calendar

The IRFU revealed a new season calendar for women’s rugby in Ireland on Monday morning as the sport emerges from the aftermath of COVID-19.

The calendar will aim to focus on the continued growth of participation, development and profile of the game, through the celebration of rugby’s position as a game for all.

With a packed calendar of events, from Canterbury Give It Try, which grows participation among younger players, to the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League and a packed international calendar across sevens and fifteens squads, 2021/22 is set to be the busiest season to date for women’s rugby.

IRFU Women’s Rugby Development Manager Amanda Greensmith welcomed the new calendar.

“It is fitting that as we all emerge from COVID-19, which had such a devastating impact on all sports, that we look forward to the return of an action-packed season, where there really is something for everyone that has space in their life to make more friends, have more fun and get fitter while doing it.

“Pre-Covid, our female domestic game programme was growing strongly with over 2,000 registered players, and with the new season, new promotional campaign and messaging we not only want to get all those people back, we want to demonstrate the warm welcome rugby has, to attract even more women and girls.”

To elevate the women’s game throughout the year a new communications and marketing campaign, #NothingLikeIt will support all IRFU women’s programmes and initiatives to bring an exciting, vibrant and focused approach to how the game is presented, across coaching, volunteering and playing.

The campaign will look to highlight the inclusivity of sport, rugby in this case, and show that difference is an important part of teams.

To mark the new season and launch the #NothingLikeIt creative campaign Ireland Captains Ciara Griffin and Lucy Mulhall deliver a manifesto for the women’s game, inspired by the research and feedback from those who love, play and develop the game.

Touching on the new communications and marketing programme, Communications Director Stephen McNamara said: “We worked for many months with Rothco on the development of a new platform and look and feel for our women’s programme, and then had to put it on the back burner due to Covid.

“However, a new season offers new opportunities which will be filled with #NothingLikeIt moments. We hope that this work can lift the women’s game to the next level.”

