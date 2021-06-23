Irish Rugby will let fans in stadium for matches this summer

By
James Hanly
-
0
15
REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY Aviva Stadium Light Up with Pride 23/6/2021 Pictured is Dublin’s iconic Aviva Stadium, the home of Irish rugby and soccer, lit up in the rainbow colours of Pride. Aviva Stadium will add a vibrant splash of colour to the Dublin skyline and Light Up with Pride on Wednesday 23rd June. Aviva Ireland, proud sponsors of Aviva Stadium, the IRFU, the FAI Men’s National Football Team, and the Women’s National Football Team, is calling on the Irish sporting community and people of Ireland to #LaceUpWithPride during Pride month to show solidarity with the LGBTI+ community. Aviva Ireland has teamed up with Intersport Elverys, with rainbow laces available at selected stores and online for €4, with all profits going to BeLonG To Youth Services, the national organisation supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI+) young people in Ireland. People who show how they #LaceUpWithPride on social media will be in with the chance to win tickets to every men’s Irish Rugby & FAI Football game in Aviva Stadium in 2022. Rainbow laces are available to purchase at: https://bit.ly/3z1BYdO Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

The IRFU has announced they will be taking part in the government’s outdoor pilot sporting event program for two matches this summer

The Irish rugby team will play two test matches in Aviva Stadium, first against Japan on 3rd July and then the USA on 10th July.

They will allow almost a six percent attendance at the Japan match of 3,000 spectators. The following week they will allow 6,000 fans in the stadium at 12 percent of the venue’s capacity.

Three hundred tickets have been allocated for front-line workers for their match against Japan. The remaining tickets have been allocated to representatives of all Irish clubs.

IRFU Chief Executive Philip Browne said:

“Firstly, I would like to thank the government for their approval of these two international rugby fixtures as pilot events.  It has been a long time since the Ireland team have played in front of live  albeit limited support, at the Aviva Stadium.”

These will be Ireland’s first international to have attendance in Aviva stadium since the Six Nations in February 2020.

Irish rugby clubs will be allocated 25 percent of the tickets for the USA match. Any remaining tickets that are not snatched up by clubs will be sold for €40 by the branch ticket office.

In the stadium, spectators will have to follow all Covid19 protocols such as social distancing and mask-wearing.

“We hope that this program if successful will put us all in a strong position to welcome back larger numbers of fans to the Aviva Stadium in the Autumn when we will have three international rugby fixtures including games against New Zealand and Argentina,” added Mr. Browne.

RTE will also televise both matches for those of us at home.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here