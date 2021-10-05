Leinster appoint Leamy as Contact Skills Coach

7 total views, 7 views today

Leinster Rugby have appointed former Munster and Ireland back row Denis Leamy as their new Contact Skills Coach.

Leamy had been involved with the Leinster setup as an Elite Player Development Officer since September 2019 and leaves that role to join the senior coaching staff.

Prior to joining Leinster Rugby, Denis played with Munster Rugby until his retirement in 2012 at the age of 30 due to a hip injury.

He won 144 Munster caps having made his debut in September 2001 and played in both the 2006 and 2008 Heineken Cup finals. Leamy was also capped 57 times by Ireland, played in two World Cups, was twice a Triple Crown winner and was a member of the 2009 Grand Slam-winning side.

Commenting on his appointment, Leamy said, “I am thrilled to be Leinster Rugby’s new contact skills coach.

“It is my hope to build on the great work that Hugh Hogan has done over the last four years or so.

“I would like to thank Leinster Rugby for this opportunity. It is an honour for me to be to be working with one of Europe’s premier clubs and I am very much looking forward to the challenge ahead in the coming seasons.”

Leamy had previously been involved with the Ireland U20 team as defence coach, and was also involved with Cashel RFC as head coach, as well as Rockwell College, Garryowen and the Munster underage teams.

The Tipperary native was part of his county’s 2016 All-Ireland hurling winning backroom team.

The 39-year-old has already started working with Leo Cullen and the rest of the coaching staff in his new role.

Cullen welcomed the addition of his former Ireland teammate to his senior coaching team where he joins Stuart Lancaster, Robin McBryde, Felipe Contepomi and Emmet Farrell.

“Denis has been with us and in and around Leinster Rugby for a few years now so he is well established and is a familiar face. In particular, working with some of our younger players in their development. He has been a huge asset to the club.

“The contact skills role is something we see as hugely important to the overall success of the senior team on a number of fronts.

“Denis is someone who has achieved and experienced so much in terms of his own playing career and has accumulated vast knowledge over the years. He was a fierce competitor on the field and he will be a great role model for our current crop of players.

“We are all very excited to see what he can bring to the role,” said Cullen.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com